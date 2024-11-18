Beatles ’64, the documentary produced by Martin Scorsese on Disney+: the trailer and when it comes out

A piece of music history and a mountain of vintage footage never seen before. Disney+ announces the debut of Beatles ’64, the new documentary produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi. Here is the trailer, the key art, the previews and the release date of the film which tells the story of the Liverpool band’s arrival on US soil.

Beatles ’64, the trailer

Beatles ’64, the previews

On February 7, 1964, we read in the synopsis, the Beatles arrive in New York, greeted by unprecedented euphoria and hysteria. From the moment they land at Kennedy airport, where thousands of fans await them, Beatlemania overwhelms New York and the entire country. Their thrilling debut performance atEd Sullivan Show conquers over 73 million viewers, the most watched television event of the time. Beatles ’64 shows the show, but also tells a more intimate behind the scenes, capturing the friendship between John, Paul, George and Ringo as they find themselves dealing with unimaginable fame. Beatles ’64 collects rare footage shot by early documentarians Albert and David Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand. The Beatles’ first American concert live performances at the Washington DC Coliseum and their appearances atEd Sullivan they were demixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin. The music and films, which highlight this singular cultural moment and its resonance to this day, are complemented by newly recorded interviews with Paul and Ringo and the fans whose lives were revolutionized by the Beatles.

Beatles ’64, the key art

Beatles ’64, when it comes out on Disney+

The documentary debuts on Disney+ on November 29, 2024.