Beauty in Black, the new Netflix drama series: plot and when it comes out

Very well known in the United States (perhaps a little less so here), Tyler Perry is an actor, director, screenwriter, producer and playwright who has been narrating and passing on African-American culture for years, ranging from theater to cinema to television. However, we have also seen it in successful products, such as 2009’s “Star Trek”, “Gone Girl” and “Vice”. Inserted in 2020 by Time magazine among the 100 most influential people of the year, he has a contract with Netflix which includes products of various kinds: since last February 23, for example, a feature film he produced, directed and written by title “Mea Culpa”. Since October of the same year, Netflix has released a TV series created and produced by Perry: “Beauty in Black”. Let’s read more about this new project.

Plot of Beauty in Black

Set in Atlanta, the series follows a powerful African-American family at the head of a hair care empire, and an exotic dancer caught up in the murky surroundings of the famed Magic City strip club. There will be no shortage of twists and strong emotions. The narrative focuses, in particular, on the events of two women who, despite coming from completely different contexts, end up crossing their destinies. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a young woman struggling to survive after being kicked out of her home by her mother; and Mallory (Crystle Stewart), who successfully runs her own business. The two protagonists, despite belonging to distinct worlds, will inevitably end up intertwining their lives.

The cast

Created (and produced) by Tyilr Perry, “Beauty in Black” has a cast as follows (actors and their roles)

Taylor Polidore Williams (Kimmie)

Crystle Stewart (Mallory)

Amber Reign Smith (Rain)

Rich Ross (Horace)

Debbi Morgan (Olivia)

Steven G. Norfleet (Charles)

Richard LawsonNorman

Terrell Carter (Varney)

Julian Horton (Roy)

In the cast of performers and recurring characters we also find: D’Kia Anderson (Leslie), Bryan Tanaka (Alex), Shannon Wallace (Calvin), Xavier Smalls (Angel), Joy Rovaris (Gillian), Charles Malik Whitfield (Jules), Tamera “Tee” Kissen (Body), Ashley Versher (Lena), Ursula O. Robinson (Delinda), George Middlebrook (Trackson).

When the series comes out Netflix

Consisting of 16 episodes, Tyler Perry’s series “Beauty in Black” debuts on Netflix on October 24, 2024.