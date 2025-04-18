Because 4chan is in down and what we know about the serious computer attack against the controversial forum

4chanone of the most controversial and long -lived forums of the network, has undergone a cyber attack of considerable entity and is in down since Tuesday 15 April 2025. The accident led to publication of over 6.5 GB of internal data of the platformincluding emails, IP addresses, configuration files, system log and other reserved content. The attack, attributed to the Soyjak.party group, raised important questions about the safety of Legacy systems, on the internal management of the platform and the actual degree of anonymity of users. This event also had repercussions on the reputation of the site and raised wider questions about how the data in online environments deemed “outside the system” are managed.

The attack on the 4chan forum and the published data of users

The first clue of the attack was the sudden restoration of the board /QA /, closed since 2021. This section of the site had previously been used for communications between administrators and users, and had been archived for some time. His sudden reappearance, with an ironic message on the top – “U Got Hacked XD” – It was a clear signal of compromise. The users immediately began to discuss the incident, and within a few hours it was discovered that highly reserved content had been made public. This included Snapshot of internal directories, administration panels and configuration files.

The stolen files have initially appeared on Soyjak.party, A rival imageboard born as a provocative split of 4chan. The data were distributed through compressed files hosted on external servers. Inside the archives there were numerous .Txt files, logs and folders with names corresponding to components of the platform backand. The upload on Soyjak had a strong media impact in the circle of image babums and aroused the interest of analysts of computer securitybringing to the widespread diffusion of the material on various channels.

The beyond 6.5 GB data stolen contained a variety of sensitive filesincluding:

Detailed server logs including TimesTamp, IP addresses and access attempts.

including TimesTamp, IP addresses and access attempts. User email and names associated with moderators and administrators.

associated with moderators and administrators. Screenshot of the control Panel used by the staff to manage content and moderate users.

used by the staff to manage content and moderate users. PHP script of the Backand and .Conf files containing internal configurations.

of the Backand and .Conf files containing internal configurations. Backup partial content of the boards removed as /pol /, /news /e /meta /.

In particular, the presence of IP addresses associated with the directors raised serious doubts about the protection of anonymity, a central element in the identity of the platform.

Who is behind the attack on the forum and the modalities

So far, no group has claimed the action. However, the clues lead to the environment of soyjak.party, who in the past has had strongly critical tones against the administration of 4chan. Some observers hypothesize that the attack is the result of internal revenge, perhaps orchestrated by ex moderators or expelled users.

The absence of requests for redemption or explicit political objectives suggests a predominantly ideological motivation: an attack to discredit current management and demonstrate the insecurity of the platform.

Although there is still no official technical report, the independent analysis of the files suggests that attackers have had privileged access to the systems. Some main hypotheses include:

Use of non -updated vulnerability in software – 4chan runs on an engine called Yotsuba, based on highly modified and rarely updated PHP code. Many of the files in the leak contain dated comments and codes, suggesting that old versions of bookstores and scripts are in use.

– 4chan runs on an engine called Yotsuba, based on highly modified and rarely updated PHP code. Many of the files in the leak contain dated comments and codes, suggesting that old versions of bookstores and scripts are in use. Access to server via compromised credentials – Some experts hypothesize the use of Brute-Force or the reuse of administrative passwords leaked from other data breaks.

Some experts hypothesize the use of Brute-Force or the reuse of administrative passwords leaked from other data breaks. Backdoor leave involuntarily active – Debug scripts have been used on production environments.

The risks and consequences of the 4chan violation

The attack had repercussions on several fronts:

Operational – slowdowns, timeout and the temporary interruption of some board.

slowdowns, timeout and the temporary interruption of some board. Reputational – discussions on the loss of control by the staff, with many users who have temporarily abandoned the site.

discussions on the loss of control by the staff, with many users who have temporarily abandoned the site. Legal – Although 4chan does not collect many personal data, the presence of IP and email of the Admin could lead to disputes, especially in jurisdictions with severe regulations on privacy.

Although 4chan does not collect many personal data, the presence of IP and email of the Admin could lead to disputes, especially in jurisdictions with severe regulations on privacy. Internal – Fractures between moderators and users, accused of passive complicity or of having ignored previous signals.

Regular users of 4chan They must not register, but the site retains log IP for technical and moderation needs. These data were not explicitly in the leak, but it emerged that some Admin scripts allow the temporary tracking of users for suspicious activities.

In the case of the admin, however, the impact is direct: the compromised emails have been connected to real identities through Osint techniques. Some moderators have seen their personal data disclosed on third -party platforms, giving rise to episodes of doxxing and harassment.

Yotsuba, the engine it runs on 4chanis a heavily personalized derivation of Futallaby, an engine written in Perl dating back to the 2000s. The current structure of the site is Based on PHPwith few guarantees of modern security: no advanced encryption system for logs, no control on persistent sessions and a manually managed update system.

All this is managed by a small group of volunteers, without one centralized structure or periodic audits. Safety therefore depends on the goodwill and competence of a few people, an unsustainable model for a site with millions of monthly visitors.

Despite 4chan operates anonymously, the leaked data could attract the attention of the authorities. In particular:

in the USA where the main servers reside, the lack of minimal protections could be seen as negligence.

where the main servers reside, the lack of minimal protections could be seen as negligence. in Europethe possible involvement of personal data attributable to EU citizens (email, IP) could trigger the attention of the Privacy Guarantor and penalties under the GDPR.

So far, no formal interventions have been announced, but some privacy activists have asked for an independent survey on data management by 4chan.

Cultural and historical implications

The attack also represents a historical moment for the internet culture. 4chan has played a central role in the birth of phenomena such as viral memes, Anonymous activismand global controversies related to freedom of expression. That an attack of this type comes from similar environments, and not from external entities, shows a radical change in the relationships of strength and trust between users and platforms.

This attack shows how risky it is to rely on dated technological infrastructures, especially in contexts that promise anonymity and freedom of expression. There Violation of 4chan It highlights the need for constant updates, external audits and greater transparency in data management, also (and above all) in environments that present themselves as anti-institutional.

Anonymity is not absolute protection, and every online server is potentially a Open window on sensitive data if not correctly managed. In this case, the lesson is not only technical: it is cultural, social, and political.