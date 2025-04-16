Because Corsica is not Italian: short history of the island and its belonging to France

There Corsica It is not Italian because the Republic of Genoawho owned the island for almost five centuries from the ‘200 to the 18th century, lost control of the territory in the 1755 and thirteen years later it Ceded to France with the Treaty of Versailles of 1768. From the second half of the 19th century, the Paris government has promoted the “Frenchization” of the inhabitants. Today the French is the only official language and only a minority of the population is able to speak the racing languagemore similar to Italian. An autonomist movement is still active, which claims greater autonomy from the French government, but the idea of ​​annexation to Italy is not supported almost by anyone.

Physical and political geography of Corsica

Corsica is an extended island for about 8 700 kmwith capital Ajaccio. It is the fourth largest island in the Mediterranean after Sicily, Sardinia and Cyprus and is inhabited by about 350 000 inhabitants. The island is located north of Sardinia, from which it is separated from the short arm of the sea of Bocche di Bonifacioabout 11 km wide. In addition, it is located only 82 km from the Italian coast (the closest locality is Piombino) and 180 km from that of France. Nonetheless, Corsica is the territory of the French Republic, which for some years has granted her the status of “Unique territorial community ” (which unites the skills of a department and those of a region), but refuses to grant a wider autonomy.

Traditional flag of Corsica.



From a cultural point of view, the only official language is the Frenchbut about a third of the population also knows the racing languagea variant of the Tuscan, which for some years has had the status of co-officer language. For this reason, part of the courses is able to understand, if not to speak, the Italian. But why is Corsica not Italian?

The history of Corsica and the Genoese domination

The reasons why Corsica, despite being closer to the Italian peninsula, belongs to France, must be traced in the History of the island. In ancient times Corsica was part of the Domini of Rome; Subsequently, it was subject to the barbarian invasions and in the early Middle Ages it was conquered by the Lombards and Franks. In 1037 it became part of the territory of Pisa, one of the Italian marine republics. The Pisans administered the island to 1284when, following a military defeat, it yields it to the Crown of Aragonwhich also controlled Sardinia. The Aragonese domination, however, lasted only until 1347because an assembly of aristocratic courses resolved to place the island under the protection of the Republic of Genoa. As a result, the Genoese invaded the island and in the turn of some decades they completed the conquest.

Italian states at the end of the fifteenth century.



The passage of Corsica to France

Corsica remained under Genoese control up to XVIII century. The population, however, was dissatisfied and a part of the inhabitants was aspired to independence. Over the years, the independence thrusts became stronger and stronger and the middle of the eighteenth century the island managed to free itself from the domination of Genoa. At the head of the Liberation Movement, he settled Pasquale Paoli, A young militant who in 1738 had moved to Naples to follow his father in exile and shared the ideas of enlightenment. In 1755 Paoli returned to Corsica, began head of the independence movement and proclaimed the foundation of the Republic, also writing the Constitution. The Genoese were forced to retire. There race revolution It is sometimes considered the first enlightenment revolution, preceding the American and French revolution.

The independence of Corsica, however, lasted little. Genoa did not agree to lose the island and in 1764 he “contracted” it to the French army, who invaded the island behind the compensation of the Genoese to have greater control over the Mediterranean. However, not being able to financially support the company, in 1768 the Genoese Republic officially renounced the possession of the islandyielding it to the king of France Louis XV with the Treaty of Versailles. For this reason, 1768 is considered the year in which the island became a French possession. The following year the French troops they defeated the army of Pasquale Paoli and they definitively took possession of the territory. In the same 1769 in Ajaccio, from a follower of Paoli, Napoleon Bonaparte was born.

Bust of Pasquale Paoli. Credit: Amada44



Italian claims on Corsica and the current situation

Neither the French revolution, nor the Napoleon empire allowed the island to free themselves from the French domination. Paoli still tried to obtain independence or, at least, the autonomy of the island, but did not succeed in his intent and in 1796 he went to exile in London, where he died in 1807.

In the mid -1800s when the Risorgimento developed in Italy, many patriots hoped to annex Corsica to the new kingdom, but, since the unit was made with the support of France III France’s support, the purpose proved to be unattainable. On the contrary, Napoleon III imposed the “Frenchization” of the island And in 1859 the French unique official language made.

However, the independence movement and a political current that wanted union with Italy remained active. In Italy, the interest in Corsica did not strengthen during the fascist dictatorship, which did not hide his aims on the island. During the Second World War, Corsica was occupied for a short time, between 1942 and 1943, by Italian troops. Since the end of the war, the movement that wants annexation to Italy has in fact disappeared, but the autonomist feelingwhich claims greater autonomy from the French Republic and protests for the economic and social conditions of the island, which are worse than the average of France.