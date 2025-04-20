Because it is said that horseshoe brings luck: its history between utility and superstition

The horseshoe It is one of the most common symbols to wish “Good luck“, It is a tool used since the Middle Ages for make the equines “more efficient”: of iron or plastic and shaped U, nailed or paste to the clogs to prevent them from consuming – which happens very often because domestic horses are generally forced to walk more than they do in nature. In addition to its practical value, horseshoe for many cultures has a apotropaic value: serves to drive away bad luck, in particular if nailed on the door of a house. The origins of the belief are not clear: perhaps they must be traced in one English legend of the 10th centuryperhaps in the similarity of iron with thefemale genital organ.

What is and from when using horseshoe

Horseshoe iron is a U -shaped or glued U -shaped object on horses’ clogs to avoid wear. In the past it was always metal, but today there are different versions of it materials: plastic, rubber, laminate, etc.

The Ferrack of a horse



According to the most accredited theory, horseshoe is born and comes used in medieval timesintroduced by the peoples of northern Europe, it is unlikely that it was already in use in ancient times. Ferrating proves to be very useful for domestic horses that are generally forced to walk longer than those who live in nature, as “used” by man for work, sports or war activities. Consequently, while wild horses compensate for the consumption of the hoof with the growth of the nail, iron is necessary for domestic ones. In order to apply it, however, it hoof must be “drawn”, that is, shortened, on average every forty days. Special craftsmen, i maniscalchithey take care of ferrare the horses and equalize the hooves: delicate operations which, if done by non -expert hands, can cause serious damage. There is also a animalist movementThe Barefoot Movementwhich opposes the hall and prefers “barefoot horses”.

Because the horseshoe brings luck

The belief that horseshoe brings luck is present in numerous culturesnot only in Europe, but also on the American continent and in some countries of the Middle East. Generally it is believed that, to remove bad luck, it is necessary to nail an iron of Horse on the door of your homethe belief, however, varies according to the places and cultures. In many countries iron brings luck only if the two ends are upward upbut in other cases, as in Italy, it generally hangs in the contrary position. In some cases iron protects only the horse owner; In others it is beneficial for anyone who puts him on the door of his home.

Horse iron nailed on a door



The origins of superstition are not known, but they are certainly ancient and date back to a short time after the introduction of the iron. According to an unsuccessful theory, the belief dates back to Dunstano di Canterburyalso known as Saint Dunstana Catholic archbishop who lived in the tenth century in England. A legend says that Dunstano nailed a horseshoe to the Diavil’s hooves And he agreed to free him only behind the promise that he would never enter buildings protected by an iron on the door.

Dunstan Ferrale the devil’s hooves. Illustration



Another theory has it that horse iron has taken its apotropaic value because the form Remember that of the female genital organ. In the past, it was believed that, to remove the devil, it should be distracted through sexual temptations, to the point that in England and Ireland in the Middle Ages the Sheela Na Gigsculptures of women with large sexual organs in plain sight (most have been removed over the years, but some are still visible). Hanging an iron, as a symbol of a female organ, would therefore serve to distract and remove the evil one.

A “Sheela Na Gig” in the church of SS. Mary and David’s in Kilpeck



Other theories bind the superstition of horseshoe to lunar deitiesas Artemis, because the shape of the object recalls that of the growing moon. Ultimately, it is evident that horseshoe, like any other object, does not have any lucky or bad luck power. If hanging, it simply remains a decorative element for the home.