Because Super Mario is called that and who is Mario Segale, the Italian-American who inspired the Nintendo

Everyone knows Super Mario, The iconic hydraulic symbol of the video game Nintendo, But not everyone knows that his name is tied by double thread with that of a real person: Mario Arnold rye. Italian-American born in Seattle on April 30th of 1934, Mr. Segale has made his way into the business world since young age. In the 1981 he decided to rent a deposit to Washington DC Nintendo. At the time the company had just landed in the country and, having little money available, struggled to find a place to use as American headquarters.

In fact, in fact they were struggling with an ambitious project, Donkey Kong, in which a small man nicknamed Jumpman He had to climb a series of ramps, dodging the barrels launched by the monkey and trying to save the princess. The point is that this project revealed itself rather onerous, leaving the Nintendo with the dry coffers. Consequently, paying the rent to rye was complex and the monthly deadline He began to no longer be respected.

Clearly rye – according to what was told by the directly interested parties over the years – He went to the warehouse several times to try to understand when it would be paid. After various discussions he decided to trust the word of Minoru Arakawapresident of the Nintendo of America, who promised him a close tour. In the end, fortunately, the payment came and the company to thank rye of patience and trust decided to rename Jumpan in Mariogiven the remarkable similarity. Thus was born the legend that we still all know today.

Despite an attractive possibility of renowned, Mario Segale always led a life rather isolated and far from the spotlight, so much so that we still have very few photos available today. In this regard: on the web he runs a black and white photo that depicts a man extremely similar to Super Mario but who, in reality, It is not Mario Segale. In fact, that man is Folco Lulli, Italian actor in vogue between the 1950s and 1960s.

Unfortunately, the real Mario Segale has gone to a better life at 84 years of age 27 October 2018 But his inheritance will continue through video games for many more years.