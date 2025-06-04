Because the fire at the University of Viterbo was so violent

An image of the fire that involved the University of Viterbo. Credit: Fire Brigade



Around 10 this morning a violent fire has broken down inside the Faculty of Agriculture ofUniversity of Tuscia of Viterbo. They still remain the causes unknown Behind the stake: in the plane where the flames originated were underway renovation works of the roof. According to some reconstructions, the workers would have used a Torch or torch or To carry out one weldingthus generating different sparks who would trigger the violent fire. Other reconstructions of the accident, on the other hand, attribute the causes of the rogue to some rolls of Catrama sheath present on the roof.

But because the fire has spread so much and so violently? During the morning the flames, arising from a portion of the roof of the Palazzina C, involved all the rest of the roofbringing to collapse of a part of the coverage of the second floor: from there the fire spread to another building of Block C of the Riello pole, reaching up to Chemistry and genetic workshops where different substances were kept highly flammable, including 500 liters of ethanol and some nitrogen protoxysitum cylinders. The fire then generated a dense black smoke column, visible to kilometers away.

Local authorities and firefighters intervened promptly, evacuating students and professors and also all the homes and buildings neighboring in a radius of 500 metersincluding the Court. At the moment they are not dead or injured: a worker engaged in the renovation works, initially reported as missing, was found in the early afternoon, while some students and employees of the University went to theSanta Rosa Hospital with symptoms from smoking poisoning. Given the violence of the fire, the intervention of an ‘was also necessarySpecialized Army Unit To assist the firefighters in the shutdown operations.

Meanwhile, the Arpa Lazio technicians, the regional environmental protection agency, have been activated to install championships for the Air quality measurement: The cloud of black smoke, in fact, is emitting a strong acrid smell, probably due to the burnt plastic materials.

The flames have not yet been completely tamed: on its website, the Municipality of Viterbo He recommended to all homes less than 1 km to keep the windows closed, while the university access roads have been blocked: