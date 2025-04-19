Because the Romans went to the spa: relaxation, hygiene, business and politics in the life of ancient Rome

For Ancient Romansattend the spa it was a real social and recreational activitywho went far beyond personal hygiene: we also went there to meet friends, discuss the most and the least, talk about politics and conclude business.

When we think of the spa, it comes automatically to us A place dedicated to physical well -beingwhere you can swim in thermal waters. This modern conception of the spa was born recently, During the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries When he sedated in common feeling, thanks to the development of important thermal towns such as Bath in England (whose English name derives from the ancient Roman bathrooms) and Spa In Belgium (so famous in the modern age that his name has become synonymous with “wellness center” in English).

The Roman spas of Bath, England. The source began to be exploited by the Romans already in the first century. d. C. In the middle of the eighteenth century the plants were recovered and Bath became a fashionable location for the British aristocracy. Credit: Diego Celso



In Roman society, attending the spa was instead a ritual and oneall -round social action developing a real thermal culture. In addition to guaranteeing access topublic hygiene To all the bands of the free population, the spa made it possible to take advantage of Various services: the main thermal buildings of the Roman world were equipped with gyms, shops To buy something to eat, libraries, Reading rooms and places of meeting of various kinds.

The immense spa of Caracalla, in Rome, were built at the beginning of the third century. d. C. It is one of the largest structures in the Roman world, still amazing today for the wealth of the known decorative apparatus and the constructive ability. Credit: Ethan Doyle White



It was even possible to pay the services of a public slave (i.e. belonging to the state), said capsariuswho dealt with guarding the personal goods left by the users within the Apodypteriathe changing rooms from which it was accessed to the rooms with the tanks or gyms, inside which they were strictly naked.

Apodypterium (changing room) of the Terme di Ercolano. Credit: ross601



More than spaces dedicated only to personal hygiene, we can therefore speak of real multifunctional places. In this context it was not at all unusual to find yourself with friends, exchange a few words with acquaintances, and even conclude commercial affairs and take important political decision. Not only that, the spa were also immense Scrigni d’Arte: some of the most beautiful classic statues that we know come from thermal contexts, and the floors a mosaic they were particularly appreciated.

The sculptural sculptural complex of Toro Farnese, today part of the collections of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, was part of the furniture of the Terme di Caracalla in Rome. Credit: Marie –lan Nguyen



The spaces of the spa were divided into areas for men and women, with one Succession of three tanks depending on the water temperature: frigidarium, Tepidarium And calidarium. Between one bathroom and another, the richest patrons, who were accompanied by personal slaves, could massage or grease the body with Ointments and balms. The functioning of such important plants, as well as the ability of this people in incancating and distributing water, was based on ovens which served to heat the water contained in boilers, at least as regards the spas that had no access to natural hot water sources.