Because the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas is covered with 24 carat gold

The Trump International Hotelin Las Vegas, is one of the most recognizable buildings in the iconic Strip – The road of casino. It is a high skyscraper 189 meters with 64 floors entitled to Donald Trump, Inside there are both hotels and private homes, making this thehighest residential building in the city. But the really crazy thing about this project cost 1.3 billion dollars It is the presence of beyond 37 000 m2 of windows covered in true 24 carat gold! But what is the reason for this choice?

It is not just an aesthetic factor – despite this is certainly one of the most recognizable elements of the building. The insulating windows in fact include a very thin layer of gold to 24 carats because this metal additive gives life to a surface very reflective which is excellent for reducing the level of Light transmission And heat absorption solar, also decreasing glare inside the rooms. Obviously this is not the only eccentric note of the structure, considering that on the same technical data sheet of the building it is explicitly said that:

The Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas (…) is designed to be the most opulent condominium hotel ever built in the city.

Inside, unlike what happens in most of the city buildings, There are no gambling rooms but only 1232 suite And 50 apartments, All for non-infants. Inside the structure there is also one Spa open 24 hours a day And, small curiosity, the floors of the entrance of the bathrooms are made in Breccia onicataa variety of Italian marble extracted in the Bergamo Prealps. The skyscraper was made between 2005 and 2008 and one night here it costs among the 150 he is 700 dollars per person.

Donald Trump in addition toInternational Hotel of Las Vegas has a series of skyscrapers in different cities in the world, including the Trump Towerlocated on Fifth Avenue a New Yorka 58 -storey skyscraper that acts as a luxury icon, hosting private residences, offices and high fashion shops, with an estimated value of various billions of dollars.