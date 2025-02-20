Because Trump criticized Zelensky and the repercussions in international politics

Credit: president.gov.ua



For a few days now the uncertainty about the future of the war in Ukraine and the consequences on the world geopolitical scenario worry public opinion. The Trump presidentafter the phone call to the Kremlin, made demanding statements on the President Zelenskydefining him for example “a dictator who never elected” and a “mediocre comedian”, unsuitable for the role he plays and attributing the faults of the war still underway. It seems that diplomatic dialogue is quickly degenerating under the eyes of the international community with unpredictable implicationsalso given the alleged support that the Russia of Putin would be receiving from North Korea in missile production.

This is the background that contextualizes the declarations of the President of the USA who defined the Ukrainian counterpart a “comic dictator“, With reference to the missing elections of 2019 (impossible to carry out as the war had imposed the martial laws in the Ukrainian country), also stating that its approval index has dropped considerably (circumstance this not supported by certain data). Trump then reiterated that Russia is ready to close the conflict by starting peace negotiations.

The American president also told Fox News that he wanted theUkraine repays American aidwhich according to him amounts to 300-350 billion dollars Compared to the approximately 100 billion European, adding that it has requested the equivalent of 500 billion in rare landsproposal that, according to him, Kiev would have substantially accepted but that he actually seems to have been signed because the guarantees related to the safety of Ukraine would miss. Zelensky replied to Trump’s statements stressing that the opinions of the US colleague are spoiled by one “Disinformation space” Created by Russia and that the elections continue to be impossible due to the continuous attacks.

The attitude that the president continues to maintain towards the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is consistent with the idea of ​​a America who must free himself from wars that do not interest him firsthand and who, above all, constitute an important economic expenditure. It also seems that the attention of the United States wants to change direction by heading towards China, and certainly being able to boast friendly relationships with Moscow and stop foraging an expensive war would be of great help in this sense. However, what Trump says seems to feed a Filorussian narration that could legitimize the claims of Putin and undermine international support to the Ukrainian cause, isolating Kiev and putting it in a position of disadvantage in case of Peace negotiations.

The current situation makes the geopolitical future of European soil: while theEuropean Union has approved a new package of penalties against Russiathe withdrawal of US troops could entail an uncontrolled freedom of movement for Moscow, to be averted, according to the United Kingdom and the France. These two countries would be working on one military reorganization European “Security” for Ukraine, in the case of a “ceasefire” imposed by the axis Washington-Mosca. Russia has defined these possible actions a “Directly unacceptable threat”which suggests the possibility of a non -peaceful reaction to this possible political implication.