Beef 2: here’s who the new protagonists of the iconic Netflix series will be

Netflix has officially given the green light for the second season of Beefthe Netflix masterpiece starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, winner of eight Emmys, originally conceived as a limited series. The enormous success of this title, among Netflix’s best of 2023, led the streaming platform to transform it into an anthology series ready to tell new battles with new characters. And it is precisely these new characters that we know the identity of today. Netflix, in fact, has revealed the four official names of the cast of Beef 2.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, this Netflix original series was produced by A24 Television and sees the two great protagonists, played by the extraordinary Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, face each other over the course of 10 episodes following a car accident that triggers a small rivalry. The series has received critical and popular acclaim, with outstanding ratings on all aggregation sites. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has achieved almost 100% approval from both press and viewers.

But let’s go into more detail to find out what we know about the second season of Beef.

Beef’s review

Beef 2: when Netflix’s renewal arrived

The renewal for the second season of Beef has been confirmed! February 26, 2024. This decision was made after Netflix assessed the great appreciation of the public and critics, the countless awards received such as the eight Emmys and the Outstand Limited Series or Anthology Series award, all elements that pushed Netflix to give the green light for a new season.

“Beef was certainly a very closed story but it could also be an anthology – commented the creator of Beef, Lee Jung Sin backstage at the Emmys -. It could be many things”.

Beef 2: who are the new protagonists

Having become an anthology series, unfortunately we cannot expect from Beef 2 the exceptional cast of its first chapter and we will have to say goodbye to the excellent Steven Yuen and Ali Wong. The second season of the series, however, will focus on a new couple and played by other very good actors just confirmed by Netflix. Who are they?

The two protagonists of the second season of Beef will be Oscar Isaac (Dune) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro). In addition to them there will also be Charles Melton (Riverdale, May December) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla).

Beef 2: when it comes out on Netflix

We can expect to see Beef 2 on Netflix no earlier than well into 2025.