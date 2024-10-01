“Before”: plot, trailer and release date of the thriller series starring Billy Crystal

Comedian actor and director Billy Crystal (When Harry Met Sally, City Snatch and many other titles) is the protagonist of Before, a new psychological thriller series coming to Apple TV+. Here are all the things you need to know – from the release date to the plot and the rest of the cast – and the official trailer for this “limited series”, which will consist of just one season.

What Before is about

In Before, Crystal plays Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife Lynn (Judith Light), meets Noah (Jacobi Jupe), a troubled boy, who seems to have a disturbing connection to Eli’s past. As Eli tries to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

The cast of the series

In addition to Crystal, the supernatural mystery series stars multiple Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe, Emmy nominee Rosie Perez, Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, the series is created by Sarah Thorp (The Ex-Catcher) who is showrunner, screenwriter and executive producer. Crystal serves as executive producer alongside Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon, Dune), pilot director Adam Bernstein (Silo, Billions) and producing director Jet Wilkinson (The Chi, Truth Be Told).

When Before comes out

The ten-episode series will release on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 25 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20.

The official trailer for Before

Finally, the official trailer in Italian for Before.