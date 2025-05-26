Behind the radio: an exclusive trip to Radio Deejay studies

Andrea Moccia He brought us into the studies of one of the most famous radio broadcasters in Italy, Radio deejaytogether with the Station Manager Matteo Curtito find out how a radio works: from the microphone in the studio to the antenna, from the artistic schedule to the ways in which a radio earns. We met the artistic director of the radio Linusexplored the main study and uncovered with Francesco Quarna How the songs that pass on the radio are chosen.

How many technology and organization are needed to broadcast a radio broadcast? What really is behind the scenes? We had the opportunity to enter the Main study of Radio Deejay To observe the particular structure full of technical precautions for acoustic treatment. Then we went to discover how they work the analog microphone of speaker and the mixer in directing. We followed the signal that starts from the studies, crosses a complex machine room and arrives atantenna and explored the mechanisms that bring the transmission to us.

Matteo Curti He revealed the curious origin of the jingle “DDDD-DEEJAY RADIO“: it’s the voice of Mel Bsinger of Spice Girlswhich in 1996, during the promotion of Wannabe, were guests on the radio; from Linus Instead, we made ourselves tell the economic dynamics who support the radio and the role of advertising, as the artistic schedulelike Internet and social media They have transformed the world of radio, analyzing the impact of new technologies. Our journey ended in the music office together with Francesco Quarnawho revealed the Song selection criteria On the radio.