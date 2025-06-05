Behind the scenes of the blood tests: the test of the test tube from the withdrawal to the report

From the moment of withdrawalupon receipt of the reportwhat happens to our blood? Which path does the tube? These questions prompted us to make a video in which we enter a laboratory Of analyses biomedical To understand how the blood is treated, how the instruments work and how you can get a emocrome complete, or the test that analyze The cells of our blood.

The moment of the withdrawal

In the clinic the nurse aspires about 4 ml of blood in a test tube containing EDTAa anticoagulant which keeps the sample fluid and therefore avoids that the clot. A barcode is also printed on the label that certifies who you are, what exam you have requested and what time the withdrawal has occurred: this information will guide every subsequent phase.

From the withdrawal center to the laboratory

The test tube is housed in a rack (a test tube door), inserted in one bag thermal and loaded on a refrigerated van that he maintains temperature and transport times under strict control. After which it is sent directly to the center analyses.

Upon his arrival, a sorting system reads the bar code and sends the sample to the carpelobuli machine. Inside, the blood flows into a microscopic channel: laser, electrical impedance and fluorescent dyes count the cells one by one and detect size and content. If the algorithm identifies anomalous results, the quality control starts: the biologist prepares a showcase, observes the cells under the microscope and valid – or corrects – the data generated by the machine.

From the report to the doctor (not to chatgpt!)

After the verifythe results are digitally signed and loaded on the portal of patient. Here ends the trusted trip, but the one of the one of theclinical interpretation: out of standard values ​​should not be read solo or entrusted to a chatbot. Only the attending physician can contextualize the hemochrome in clinical history, prescribe any in -depth exams and transform those numbers into real health indications.