Beijing Express 13, the eighth episode on TV tonight: previews

The long journey enters its most delicate and spectacular phase. Today, Thursday 7 May from 9.15pm on Sky Uno (and streaming on NOW), “Pechino Express” goes on stage with the long-awaited semi-final, the one that separates the couples remaining in the competition from the coveted final finish line. After weeks immersed in wonderful landscapes, complicated challenges and unexpected events, the race moves to a new country and the level of difficulty inevitably rises.

Where we were

The last stage held in China represented a fundamental moment in the journey of the competitors of “Pechino Express”, edition number 13. A long and tiring journey, over five hundred kilometres, put physical resistance and mental clarity to the test. The winners were I Veloci, Fiona May and Patrick Stevens, while three other couples managed to gain the pass to the next phase. However, the adventure of The Rappers (Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli) stopped just a stone’s throw from Japan, eliminated after an intense test also from an emotional point of view, marked by video messages from their families.

Tonight’s episode: the ninth episode

The race starts again from Tokyo and completely changes the scenario. Japan welcomes travelers – balanced between technology and tradition – turning every test into something new. The 627 kilometers to Nara become the battlefield for the four couples still in the race: I Raccomandati, Le Dj, I Veloci and Le Albiceleste. At this stage it is no longer enough to get by but precision, intuition and an impeccable strategy are needed. The journey includes high-speed trains, rather singular missions and tests that recall Japanese pop imagery. The competitors will have to quickly adapt to a completely different context than the one they have faced so far, and there will be no shortage of over the top moments, such as the challenges inspired by the famous Japanese television games, told with an ironic and cutting tone.

Accompanying the travelers remains the guide of Costantino della Gherardesca, supported for this stage by an exceptional correspondent, Guido Meda, a cult name for any self-respecting MotoGP enthusiast (the soundtrack par excellence, for example, of Valentino Rossi’s triumphs). And as always, small details can make the difference: a signature in the Red Book, a risky choice, or an error of judgment can completely overturn the ranking. The most feared moment then looms at the end, that of the black envelope, capable of changing the fate of the couples right before the finish line. No one can truly say they are safe.

We can well say that, one step away from the final, every kilometer weighs twice as much and every decision can be decisive. Only some competitors will be able to continue the race: the finish line is near, but it has never been so difficult to reach.

Beijing Express couples 13

The couples of “Pechino Express 13” still competing:

The Recommended: Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino

The DJs: Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo

The Fast: Fiona May and Patrick Stevens

The Albiceleste: Candelaria and Camila Solórzano

Where to see Beijing Express 13

The ninth seasonal episode of “Pechino Express” airs Thursday 7 May 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

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