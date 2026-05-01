Beijing Express 13, the eighth episode on TV tonight: previews

The journey becomes increasingly tighter, the strategies increase and the choices of the competitors can change the fate of the race. Airing on Sky Uno this evening, Thursday 30 April in prime time, “Beijing Express” enters a decisive phase: one in which it is not enough to run, but you need to know how to read your opponents, anticipate moves and – if necessary – form alliances. In the background, a China to cross, before the big leap towards Japan.

Where we were

The last stage was a real marathon: over 800 kilometers from Nanjing to Dengfeng, with obvious fatigue and twists and turns. A path that shuffled the cards, putting Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli in the lead, increasingly solid as a team. Behind them, the “Albiceleste” and the “Djs” confirmed their competitiveness and understanding, while surprisingly two couples considered among the strongest until then ended up at risk: the “Raccomantati” and the “Veloci”. Precisely the latter, saved by the black envelope, managed to stay in the race, thus keeping the group of five couples intact. There was no shortage of unconventional moments, such as the appearance of Costantino della Gherardesca and Giulia Salemi in an improvised pair, and the performance of the “Sette Mostri”, one of the most famous and challenging passages of the programme.

Tonight’s episode: the eighth episode

The eighth stage now marks a crucial step: it is the last on Chinese soil and offers something worth more than any previous victory – the ticket to Japan, the last destination of this adventure. The competitors will have to travel over 500 kilometres, from Dengfeng to Xi’an, crossing landscapes and traditions that tell the most authentic soul of the country. Along the way, missions await them that require concentration and a spirit of adaptation.

Among the most significant challenges stands out the encounter with Shaolin Kung Fu, a discipline that requires physical rigor and mental control. A test that could put even the most prepared in difficulty, because here it’s not just strength that counts, but also balance and discipline. The finish line, set in historic Xi’an, offers a unique setting, that of the Terracotta Army, an impressive expanse of statues that will welcome travelers on the final straight. But before getting there, each couple will have to play their cards well.

Five teams remain in the race, with the balance now clear but not definitive. Alliances (overt or covert) could make as much of a difference as speed. Avoiding the final ballot becomes fundamental, because as always the black envelope will decide whether the stage will be preliminary or not.

Beijing Express couples 13

The couples of “Pechino Express 13” still competing:

The Recommended: Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino

The DJs: Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo

The Fast: Fiona May and Patrick Stevens

The Rappers: Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli

The Albiceleste: Candelaria and Camila Solórzano

Where to see Beijing Express 13

The eighth seasonal episode of “Pechino Express” airs Thursday 30 April 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

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