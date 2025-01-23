Berlin 2: filming has started, the video announcement and all the news

Filming for the second season of Berlin has officially begun. It was last February 2024 when the streaming platform announced the renewal of the La Casa de Papel spinoff for a second season and now we know that the series is already in the recording phase. After its debut on Netflix, last December 29, 2023, with 8 episodes that told the story of one of the serial characters most loved by the public, the thief from the Professor’s Gang played by Pedro Alonso, the streaming platform decided to focus on more on this successful series that has already entered everyone’s hearts. A pre-announced but not obvious success for a spin-off that has managed to impose its own identity while maintaining a link with the original series from which it draws inspiration. And just two months after its launch, Netflix has decided to continue focusing on this heist series which has been particularly appreciated by fans of Money Heist and beyond. But what do we know, to date, about Berlin 2? What can we expect from the plot of the new episodes and who will return to the cast? Let’s find out together.

Berlin 2: the video announcement of the renewal

Berlin 2: the video announcement of the start of filming

How did the first season of Berlin end?

Berlin 2: the plot

The plot of this second season moves to Spain and the new robbery will take place in Seville. There, Berlin and his gang will meet new characters such as Candela, an unpredictable and capricious Sevillian woman played by Inma Cuesta (Chaos After You); the eccentric and hedonistic Duke of Malaga Álvaro Hermoso de Medina, played by José Luis García-Pérez (Honor); and his mysterious and refined Duchess of Malaga Genoveva Dante, played by Marta Nieto (Mother).

The eight episodes of the series, created by Álex Pina (La Casa de Papel, Sky Rojo) and Esther Martínez Lobato (La Casa de Papel, Sky Rojo), are written by them together with David Barrocal, Lorena G. Maldonado and Itziar San Juan, and will be directed by Albert Pintó (Nowhere, Sky Rojo), David Barrocal (Sky Rojo, The Nuclear Shelter) and Jose Manuel Cravioto (The Nuclear Shelter, Diablero).

The Berlin review

Berlin 2: who’s in the cast

Pedro Alonso once again takes on the role of the iconic “Berlin” and, together with him, his whole gang returns: Michelle Jenner (Isabel) plays Keila, an electronic engineering genius; Tristán Ulloa (The Asunta Case) is Damian, a philanthropist professor and confidant of Berlin; Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) is Cameron, a girl who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández (Through My Window) plays Roi, Berlin’s faithful squire; and Joel Sánchez is Bruce, the gang’s relentless man of action.

Berlin 2: all the filming locations

Filming for this second season will take place over several weeks in Madrid, Seville, San Sebastián and other locations in Spain.

Berlin 2: when does it come out on Netflix?

Berlin 2 will be released on Netlfix no earlier than 2026.