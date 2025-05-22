Between wars, global overheating and anxiety: is technological progress improving the world?

Wars, climatic crisis, economic disparities: many think that the world is going to rollbut if this is true what the whole has served technological progress That at least from the industrial revolution has transformed scientific knowledge into new technologies?

This video was born from this question and is a reflection that we want to do with you on technological progresswith the help of data and indicators. We analyze some indicators referring to the last centuries, such as life expectancy, child mortality, polluting emissions And female schooling rate. What is evident is that in the last centuries, there has been a sensational leap forward of well -being, for the human being. And this also thanks to technological progress, which directly or indirectly contributed to improving the life of human beings.

Yet this video does not want to be a panegyric for technological progress, which like all things has pros and consadvantages and disadvantages. We want rather stimulate reflectionbecause too often to us who are immersed in this complex world we only see negative things. Instead, it is right to remember all the steps forward we have made, because the improvements have been there.

We conclude the video with one citation which summarizes our vision of progress a little: it is a Latin plaque that is located at the entrance of Well of San Patrizio di Orvietoan engineering jewel that served watering watering. Well, on this plaque we read: Quod Natura Munimento Invidentit Industry Adiecit. Translated: «What nature had not given, the human ingenuity procured him “.