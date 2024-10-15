Black Doves: the new spy thriller series with Keira Knightley, release date revealed

2024 was the year of many important Netflix releases and among the news of the last months of this 2024 there is also the long-awaited spy thriller series starring Keira Knightley, Black Doves. Already announced last year, Black Doves is a serial spy thriller, directed by Alex Gabassi, set in Christmas London and tells an acute and action-packed story where friendship and sacrifice are the main themes. But let’s go into more detail to find out what we know about the new Netflix thriller series to keep an eye on in 2024. And now we also know when it will be released.

The best Netflix series of 2024, so far

Black Doves: what it’s about

Black Doves tells the story of Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a passionate and dedicated wife and mother, as well as a professional spy. For 10 years she has passed on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization he works for: Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is murdered, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire) calls on Helen’s old friend to keep her safe.

Black Doves: who is in the cast besides Keira Knightley

The cast of Black Doves is composed not only of Keira Knightley, but also of: Sarah Lancashire, Ben Whishaw and Andrew Buchan.

When will Black Doves be released on Netflix

Black Doves releases on Netflix on December 5, 2024.

The best thriller series on Netflix