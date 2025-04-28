Blackout in Spain, Portugal and South of France, Transport Stop and the Internet: what is happening

Credit: EPA – Efe/Mariscal



Around 12:00 today an extensive blackout hit millions of citizens in Spain, Portugal and, to a lesser extent, e South of France. The electricity grid has undergone a sudden collapse that paralyzed critical infrastructures such as railway transport, road traffic and telecommunications, as well as causing disagreement widespread in the main airports (including that of Madrid, where metropolitan lines were also evacuated). The official causes of Mega Blackout who in fact hit half of Europe Pararying trains and flights are not yet known: we are investigating both technical hypotheses and possible IT attacks. The Spanish and Portuguese authorities, together with network operators such as Red Eléctric and E-Redesare working to gradually restore the supply. In the meantime, thanks to the use of emergency generators, hospitals continue to operate without serious interruptions. The impact on France was mainly limited to the border areas with Spain. Italy, on the other hand, is out of danger.

The blackout that hit Spain, Portugal and France: the inconveniences

The blackout that hit the Iberian peninsula simultaneously affected large areas of Spain And Portugalalso involving some areas of the neighbor France. The Canary and Balearic Islands, at least when we are writing this article, seems that they have not been affected thanks to their independent energy configuration: they have isolated systems for production and distribution of energy, often supported by submarine cables that connect them only partially to the peninsular electrical network.

If you are wondering how it was possible that an entire peninsula remain in the dark almost simultaneously, know that a blackout of these proportions requires an interruption at the level of transport of energy, or on the high voltage lines that connect large areas. According to the Red Eléctric, from 13:00 A progressive recovery of tension has begun in the northern and southern regions of Spain.

Graphic that shows the electricity in Spain has decreased. Credit: Ree/El País.



The blackout caused important inconveniences to key sectors such as that of transport. The Spanish railway network Adif (Administration of infraestuctions railways) has undergone voltage losses, leading to one Complete traffic suspensionas communicated by the Renfe railway company. THE Metropolitan Systems of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Seville interrupted the serviceswhile several thousand passengers have been evacuated for safety. Also the Air transport It has undergone important repercussions: in the airports of Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat there were delays and traffic limitations. Air controllers had to apply restrictions to guarantee the safety of operations, a technically defined phenomenon “traffic regulation”. Always remaining on the subject of transport, in various cities I also traffic light systems they were afflicted by malfunction, sending the Tilt traffic.

On the front of telecommunicationsmany citizens have reported difficulties in using cell phones and the Internet, a problem that varies according to the operator. In fact, the stability of telecommunications depends on the continuous nutrition of the transmission towers which, without energy and without efficient backup systems, cease to function.

Also the industrial sector It was for obvious reasons affected directly by the gigantic blackout. Large production plants such as the Ford and the Iveco They had to stop their activities, leaving hundreds of stops still waiting for the return of the current. Speaking of the latter, a Ford spokesman said that “Workers are afraid, they don’t know what happened».

The hospitalsFortunately, they were able to keep their essential services active thanks to emergency generators. These devices, crucial in cases of electric interruption, allow the continuous operation of respiratory, monitors and other necessary equipment. However, some non -urgent planned surgical interventions have been suspended, while those in progress have been completed without consequences. Also the BME (BOLSAS Y Mercados Españoles), or the Spanish bag, continued its operations normally, thanks to redundant infrastructures and dedicated backup systems.

The causes of the blackout is still uncertain

The causes of blackout still remains unknown. The authorities at the moment do not exclude any possibility: neither as regards a Possible technical failurenor as regards a possible computer attack.

With regard to any technical failure, according to some first hypotheses this may have originated from a fire that affected Monte Alaricin France and which, at least potentially, may have caused damage to the high voltage line between Perpignan and the east of Narbona.

Regarding the hypothesis of a possible computer attack, both theInchil (Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad es ciberseguridad) in Spain that the Portuguese government are investigating. If the hypothesis of a cyberattacco were to find confirmation, it would represent a very serious fact since, in this case, one would be in the presence of what in jargon is called a “Attack on critical infrastructure”or a type of attack aimed at damaging essential services for entire communities (such as electricity precisely).

There European Commission Regarding the Blackout, he reported: