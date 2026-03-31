Bloodhounds – The Hounds 2: the Korean thriller returns to Netflix: when and what to expect

After the success of the first season, “Bloodhounds” is back with new episodes on Netflix. The South Korean series, which in 2023 had impressed critics and viewers thanks to a concentration of action, friendship and social implications, offers a new season complete with spectacular fights and new threats: protagonists will have to face an even more dangerous world.

Bloodhounds – The Hounds 2: the plot

The new season starts again three years after the previously narrated events. After dismantling a powerful organization of loan sharks, the two boxers Gun-woo and Woo-jin seemed to have found a more peaceful life. But the calm does not last long, and the two friends are dragged into an even more threatening reality: a clandestine boxing league on an international scale, dominated by violence, money and ruthless rules. Here the matches are not just sports, but real battles where everything is allowed. Guided by their strong sense of justice, Gun-woo and Woo-jin decide to face this new enemy, putting their skills in the ring and their bond on the line. Waiting for them is a fearsome adversary, ready to manipulate every situation in order to maintain control.

The first season achieved very positive results, becoming one of the most popular Korean dramas of the year and receiving excellent ratings from both critics and audiences. One of the most loved elements was the relationship between the two protagonists, thanks to a credible understanding that also returns to the center in the new episodes.

Bloodhounds – The Hounds 2: the cast

Woo Do-hwan (Kim Gun-woo) and Lee Sang-yi (Hong Woo-jin) return as the undisputed protagonists of the series, with all the energy required. Also returning: Choi Siwon (Hong Min-beom), while among the new features of the second season are Rain (Baek-jeong, the main antagonist) and Hwang Chan-sung.

Bloodhounds – The Hounds 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The second season of “Bloodhounds” will be available on Netflix from April 3, 2026, with global distribution.

Bloodhounds – The Hounds 2: the Italian trailer

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