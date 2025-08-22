Blue dragon spotted in Spain, beaches closed in Alicante: what this mollusk is and why it is poisonous

A specimen of blue dragon.



TO Guardamar of the Segurain the province of Alicante, some beaches have been closed to bathers due to the presence of the blue dragon (Glaucus Atlanticus): it is a mollusk Of blue color Small size (2/3 cm) and floats on the surface of the sea in the belly up, so as to camouflage better. It is potentially dangerous for man, due to poison and stinging substances that it is able to store from its prey (such as the jellyfish), and then release it in case of contact.

As the scientific name suggests, its natural habitat is theOcean Atlanticespecially in tropical waters, even if his presence in Mediterranean had already been documented in the early 1700s, probably transported by ocean currents through the Strait of Gibraltar. So let’s see the characteristics of this mollusk and because it is so dangerous for man.

The characteristics of the blue dragon and how to recognize this mollusk

The blue dragon (Glaucus Atlanticus) is a mollusk belonging to the family Glaucidae: one of the most distinctive characteristics of this animal, just 2/3 cm long, is its ability to float on the surface of the water Belly up. What we see on the surface, in fact, is his blue bellywhich makes it less visible to predators from above, while gray streaks allow them to camouflage Better with the reflections of sunlight for those who observe it from the depths of the sea.

In particular, what allows him to float is the presence of a small air bag in his stomach, which once full of air keeps it in a horizontal position, so as to be transported by marine currents.

Like other molluscs, it is an animal hermaphroditethat is, that both male and female reproductive organs have: during the coupling phase fertilization is mutual and the blue dragon is able to lay between 10 and 30 eggswhich in some cases also attacks prey.

His danger to man derives from his diet And from the protection mechanism that developed: the blue dragon, in fact, mainly feeds on jellyfish and Cnidari (like the Portuguese caravel) and is able to store the stinging substances produced by its prey in its “tentacles”, within some structures called “cnidosacchi”. Consequently, it is possible that once the blue dragons have been reached simultaneously all poisons and the stored substances, which in very rare cases can lead to death.

A Portuguese caravel.



Where the Glaucus Atlanticus: the presence in the Mediterranean

As the scientific name suggests, the Glaucus Atlanticus live mainly inAtlantic Oceanparticularly in the waters tropicaleven if his presence has also been reported in Madagascar, South Africa, as well as in the Indian Ocean and in the Mediterranean Sea. In the Mare nostrumin fact, some specimens had already been sighted in the 1700s, probably transported by ocean currents through the Strait of Gibraltar, when the German researcher Johann Philipp Breyne He described it after finding him off the coast of Ibiza.

The most recent sightings, however, took place between 2021 and 2023, when the presence of some specimens of blue dragon along the eastern coast of the Spain (especially in Orihuela, Torrevieja and Guardamar, all locations in the province of Alicante) and on the island of Mallorcawhere the latest reports date back to about 300 years ago and on the high seas. Along the Italian coastson the other hand, the presence of the blue dragon in recent times has not been reported.

The blue dragon is poisonous for man: risks and remedies

The blue dragon poison, therefore, is a potentially dangerous For humans: as already mentioned, this animal is able to collect the poison and the stinging substances produced by its prey (such as jellyfish), and then released them as Defense mechanism when he feels threatened.

Contact with this animal, therefore, can cause rashes rather rather painful And, in some cases, even more serious symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. Being a thermolable poisonlike that of pitchersa possible remedy is to immerse the parts of the body that have come into contact with the blue dragon inside hot water (at least 50 ° C), so that the heat breaks down the protein structure of the toxin, thus reducing the intensity and duration of pain.

Only in more extreme casescontact with a blue dragon can come to cause death. In any case, the blue dragon releases the poison only in cases where it feels threatened: for this reason, it is important avoid touching it.

However, it must be remembered that they are rather rare molluscs in the Mediterranean: however, the increase in the temperatures of the waters of the sea is actually promoting the migration of this species towards our areas, with the consequent tropicalization of the Mediterranean. In any case, his natural habitat is the open sea: that’s why his presence near the coasts easily causes death, with the consequent removal of prohibition of bathing within a few hours.