Bocelli sings for Europe at the Campidoglio: follow the live broadcast

Europe Day – “Lights of Europe” in Piazza del Campidoglio, Rome, on 8 May from 6.30 pm, thousands of young people are expected for a special evening in the presence of the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Institutional interventions are foreseen:

Raffaele Fitto – EC Executive Vice President

Antonio Tajani – Vice President of the Council

Pina Picierno – Vice President of the European Parliament

Antonella Sberna – Vice President of the European Parliament

Roberto Gualtieri – Mayor of Rome

On stage:

Andrea Bocelli with the young talents ABF Voices Of

Francesca Michielin

Nicola Piovani

Manuel Bortuzzo

Opening of the Vivona Choir

Management:

Vittorio Pettinato And Aurora Ramazzotti

Alberto Matano

Space also for young people’s ideas with the National Youth Council, the Italian Youth Agency and the Erasmus Student Network

Follow the live broadcast