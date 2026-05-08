Bocelli sings for Europe at the Campidoglio: follow the live broadcast

Europe news

Bocelli sings for Europe at the Campidoglio: follow the live broadcast

Europe Day – “Lights of Europe” in Piazza del Campidoglio, Rome, on 8 May from 6.30 pm, thousands of young people are expected for a special evening in the presence of the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Institutional interventions are foreseen:
Raffaele Fitto – EC Executive Vice President
Antonio Tajani – Vice President of the Council
Pina Picierno – Vice President of the European Parliament
Antonella Sberna – Vice President of the European Parliament
Roberto Gualtieri – Mayor of Rome

On stage:
Andrea Bocelli with the young talents ABF Voices Of
Francesca Michielin
Nicola Piovani
Manuel Bortuzzo
Opening of the Vivona Choir

Management:
Vittorio Pettinato And Aurora Ramazzotti
Alberto Matano

Space also for young people’s ideas with the National Youth Council, the Italian Youth Agency and the Erasmus Student Network

Follow the live broadcast

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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