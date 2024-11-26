Brain chips to move robotic arms with thought: new Neuralink tests approved

Credit: UPMC/Pitt Health Sciences, CC BY–NC–ND



Neuralinkthe startup of Elon Musk dedicated to neurotechnology, is taking important steps towards direct integration between the human brain and external devices to give mobility to quadriplegic people via brain-computer interfaces (BCI, Brain-Computer Interface) to control robotic arms. Recently, the company received approval for new tests for the use ofN1 brain implant to control a robotic arm. This research, called CONVOYjoins the project already underway, called FIRSTaimed at testing the safety and initial effectiveness of the device. The completely wireless and miniaturized implant is designed to translate neural signals into digital commands, opening up new possibilities for those suffering from severe physical disabilities. Through the CONVOY study, Neuralink hopes to demonstrate that its BCI can not only interact with computers and smartphones, but also control physical tools such as a robotic arm, giving people greater autonomy in “real” life and not just virtual life.

The CONVOY project to control robotic arms through brain chips

The heart of Neuralink technology is theplant N1a small wireless device that sits in thearea of ​​the brain responsible for movement planning. This system analyzes neural signals, decodes them and translates them into digital commands, eliminating the need for wires or physical movements. A fundamental aspect of the project concerns its attention to safety and precisionboth in the surgical phase and in daily use. The surgical robot that Neuralink uses to implant its chips guarantees a very high level of precision, reducing the risks for trial participants. CONVOY is still in an early stage of development, but Musk and his team have been aiming to use the Neuralink brain implant to control robotic limbs for some time.

The study CONVOY could be a breakthrough for the entire neurotechnology industrynot just for Neuralink. Participants, recruited from those already involved in the PRIME study, will be able to demonstrate that the device can interact not only with digital environments, but also with complex physical instruments. This could open the doors to a future in which people with severe disabilities regain a significant part of their autonomy, improving their quality of life and breaking down barriers that until recently seemed insurmountable.

In the words of Neuralink, «We are excited to announce the approval and launch of a new study to extend BCI control using the N1 implant to an experimental assistive robotic arm. This is an important first step towards restoring not only digital freedom, but physical freedom as well. More information will be available soon, but the CONVOY study will allow cross-enrollment of participants from the ongoing PRIME study».

The results obtained so far from Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Neuralink has already achieved promising results in the United States, where the device Telepathy was implanted in two patients as part of the PRIME study. The first participant, Noland Arbaughhe was able to surf the Internet, play chess, move a cursor on a laptop, all through brain activity alone.

The second patient, Alex (surname is not known), has demonstrated further potential, using the system to learn to design in 3D, a function that opens up interesting scenarios for the future of human-machine interaction. But this is nothing compared to the results aimed at by the CONVOY study. We are eager to see what progress, if any, is made in the coming months.