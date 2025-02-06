“Bridget Jones – A boy love” is the ending we deserve





Bridget Jones has grown and in the fourth film, “A love of boyfriend”, coming out in Italy on February 27, with special previews on Valentine’s Day, gives us its most complex and structured history. To play the role of the protagonist, who in this fourth chapter is now Mrs Darcy, is always Renee Zellweger, co-protagonists are the two men for whom he will beat the heart of ours this time, played by Chiwetel EjioFor and Leo Woodall. There is no shortage of old acquaintances in the cast, such as the hilarious psychologist played by Emma Thompson and the unrepentant, but now very softened, Daniel Cleaver by Hugh Grant.

Bridget Jones – A Love of Boy The Plot

At the beginning of the fourth chapter of the adventures of Bridget Jones, we find our beloved anti-heroin struggling with a very hard moment of his life. The happy ending in fact, for her it only lasted a breath, and the love finally conquered and in her definitive hopes with Marc Darcy it was not eternal at all. Let’s find out immediately, the sad premise to this new adventure: the introverted lawyer played by Colin Firth, a great love of Bridget’s life, and father of his two children, Mabel and Billy, was killed during a humanitarian mission four years earlier, Leaving his wife in despair and in the difficulty of finding the strength to live and to raise two children without father.

So it happens that Bridget Jones, like every mother in that situation, reacts by deciding to live only for her children and in their function, until one day, thanks to one of the classic dinners with happily coupled friends, Bridget begins to understand that, despite having to Living with a suffering that does not mention it turning off, she deserves to return to live. Thus, armed with feathered pen and inevitable pink diary, puts this intention black on white, and begins to take her life from where she had left her in suspense, four years earlier.

And it is here that we find our bridget, new creative and messed television producer, a mother who feels perpetually inadequately in comparison with the other perfect mothers who crosses in the school of children and, again, single, in search of an opportunity for happiness. And then yes, again, the indecision between two men more different than the other and, as always, argutic jokes, laughter, feeling and emotions.

Bridget Jones has grown up, and gives us his best film

In an era like this, of sequels and reboots baked at an industrial rhythm, the new chapters of successful sagas that really have something to add to the stories previously told, are very few. The successful fourth, chapter of the adventures of Bridget Jones is among these few. 25 years have passed since the first time we met Bridget Jones, with his big heart, his imperfections, but also the courage to always throw himself into things. This fourth film, “a love of boy”, shows us our heroine immersed in a more complex story of the previous ones, which therefore makes it see in a different light and makes it even more realistic.

If in the first films the obsession of Bridget Jones for the search for the soul mate, however nice and hilarious for the troubles in which the protagonist went to sticken, sometimes turned on the comic book, the Bridget Jones of 2025 with his adult problems And real, immediately triggers a deeper empathy in the viewer in addition to the usual sympathy. Because, then Bridget, it is always her: messy, disorganized, but creative and capable of seeing new opportunities in life, even when it is more difficult.

Bridget Jones fans will also find in this “a love of boyfriend”, hilarious situations, humor in wagons, characters who have made the success of this saga in previous years, and new, irresistible, ideas of irony and self -irony, to start from the tyranny of the time passes. The best thing that fully manages to do this film is to show us how bridget has been changed by life, as happens to all of us. And in this more adult life, the nuances, situations and narrative tones multiply, making everything more full -bodied. Despite the heart always to his Mark, we find our singles by force favorite struggling with the desire to ribotta “on the track” and give herself another possibility.

But Bridget is no longer 27 years old, he is a widowed mother with two children to grow up, and even her singletitude has a very different flavor from what she could once. Above all because it is she who has grown up and, finally, it is she who dictates the rules, when new meetings happen to her, and even when you find old knowledge, so far irresistible, such as the unrepentant, and inevitable Daniel Cleaver in front of her.

Bridget Jones 4, should be the final chapter of the adventures of this beloved single but enthusiastic single, and gives our heroine the final story that deserves, the one that sees her cross the storms always with a little breath but with head Other, with the always alive desire to find his way to happiness even when he is more impervious and with an awareness, finally, laboriously conquered that he certifies that all his vicissitudes have not been vain. And, of course, with the happy ending that we all want.

VOTE: 7.5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9jrpummeww