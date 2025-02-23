Brief history of jazz: origins and evolution of the musical genre born among the blacks of America

Jazz is a musical genre born in the United States at the beginning of the twentieth century Thanks to the meeting of African American musical traditions with European music; In principle, it is characterized by improvisationuse of different rhythms, syncopes. Started from New OrleansJazz stated first in the United States and then in the rest of the world, giving life to numerous subgenre: the swing, the Bebop, the free jazz, the fusion and many others. Today it is considered a niche musical genre and its popularity is lower than in the pastbut it is listened to by millions of fans all over the world.

What is jazz: the characteristics

Jazz was born in African American communities in the first decade of the twentieth century, it is an genre that escapes an exact definition, being heterogeneous and constantly changing; is divided into many different sub -sane Among them (about forty including Swing, Latin Jazz, Bop, Fusion and so on) and is constantly evolving. In principle, jazz is based on three cornerstones which, however, are not necessarily present in all songs:

the improvisation of the musicians, who perform sounds and melodies not foreseen by the scores;

Polyrhythmia, that is, from the use of different rhythms in the same songs;

The use of syncope, that is, a shift of the rhythmic accent that alters the rhythm of the execution.

Jazz can be played by soloists or bands: The most used tools are the breath, such as the saxophone which is often considered the symbol of the genre, or the clarinet, the trumpet or the trombone; There are often percussion, keyboard or piano, double bass, battery. Other tools used are the vibraphone, the Hammond organ and the acoustic or electric guitar. Sometimes, the voice of a singer is associated with instrumental music.

Three big jazz players: Jack Teagarden, Louis Armstrong and Barney Bigard



What does the word “jazz” mean

The meaning of the word jazz, which originally it was written “Jass”is not known with certainty, there are several alleged unbeatr etymologies: the most widespread interpretation wants it to derive from a French verb, jaserused in the slang spread in the early twentieth century in Louisiana with the meaning of “making noise”. According to another theory, however, Jazz derives from word “Jar “which means “vase”, because originally as tools for reversed vessels were used.

The origins of jazz in the United States of the early twentieth century

Black slaves, deported to America by Africa, developed a tradition of songs they performed during work (i Work Songs) and during prayer (the spiritual). Many musical genres derive from these songs: the blues, the gospel and, precisely, the jazz. Schiavitù was abolished in 1865 after the Secession War, but the blacks of America continued to carry on their musical traditions, which mixed with the rhythms brought to America by European immigrants. New Orleans, Main urban center of Louisiana, it should be the place of origin of jazz: right there in the first decade of the twentieth century it was active Charles “Buddy” Boldenthe trumpeter who is considered the father of the new genre.

The Bolden band



From the Louisiana, jazz spread to other locations in the United States, including some northern states, thanks to the migrations of African Americans who in the southern states were subjected to heavy discrimination that lasted until the 1960s. Some musicians moved to the northern cities, including Chicago which, thanks to the presence of artists like Louis Armstrongbecame a sort of capital of jazz. The genre, however, also established itself in other centers, such as New York, and began to be played also by white musiciansand in the 1920s, highly successful jazz orchestras were born, such as the one directed by Duke Ellington.

Duke Ellington in 1954



The years of the Great Depression and the Second World War

In 1929 the United States were affected by the “Great Depression”, the very serious economic crisis that began at Wall Street and spread throughout society. Jazz met a transformation, partly caused by the fact that many musicians, no longer managing to land the Lunario with their music, had to “invent” new rhythms to involve the public. He affirmed himself Swing style (which means “swing”), based on the alternation of slow parts, generally placed at the beginning of the songs, and more lively parts. Jazz spread throughout the United States and, subsequently, also in Europe, thanks to the tour of many American musicians. After the Second World War, the genre met another change: the style was affirmed Bebop (also said simply bop), characterized by very fast rhythms. His main promoters were musicians of great fame, like the trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and the saxophonist Charlie Parker.

Dizzy Gillespie



The evolution of jazz from the 1950s to today

In the 1950s some musicians, such as the trumpeter Miles Davisproposed slower and more relaxed rhythms; other artists created thehard bopthat is, a style bepop which recovered elements of traditional African American music and jazz of the origins. In the 1960s then the free jazzwhich provided for greater use of improvisation, and new experiments were proposed, such as the Samba jazzborn from the collaboration of US jazz players with Brazilian musicians from the Bossa Nova movement. At this point the genre had to face The affirmation of rockwho proved to be an arduous challenge to subtract many listeners from jazz players, in particular among young people. One of the reactions was the birth of fusion genre (also known as progressive jazz), which merged rock and jazz elements; Among the first musicians to experience it, Frank Zappa.

Frank Zappa. Credit: Thomas Fhh



Jazz has survived the affirmation of rock, but in recent decades it has started to be considered a Musical genre “cultured”for whose listening it is necessary an adequate preparation.