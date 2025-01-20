Broken Rage: trailer, plot and release date on Prime Video of Takeshi Kitano’s new film

The great Takeshi Kitano lands on Prime Video with his new film Broken Rage, lasting an hour divided into two parts. Here is the trailer, the plot, the release date, the cast and all the things you need to know about the Japanese film Broken Rage.

What Broken Rage is about

Directed, written by and starring world-acclaimed legendary filmmaker Takeshi Kitano, Broken Rage is based on his idea of ​​exploring “the elements of comedy within a violent film.” The film, lasting one hour, is divided into two parts. The first half is a typical hard boiled action thriller, where a hitman fights for his survival, caught between the police and the Yakuza criminal organization.

The second part, however, tells the same story but brilliantly resorts to self-parody techniques, transforming it into a comedy. The film, which Kitano himself described as an experimental work, was presented in the Out of Competition section of the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. It is the first Japanese film produced for a streaming service to be officially selected by the festival Venetian.

The cast of Broken Rage

Tadanobu Asano, who with Kitano also starred in Zatōichi and Kubi and who won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his performance in the Shogun series, plays the role of a detective who forces Nezumi to collaborate as an informant in a drug trafficking investigation. Nao Omori, also in the role of investigator, made his debut in The Outsiders and took part in five Kitano films, including Dolls, Achilles and the Tortoise, Outrage Coda and Kubi.

The role of the Yakuza boss, who oversees drug trafficking, is played by Shidō Nakamura, who made his debut in Takeshi Kitano’s film Kubi; in the role of the young boss we instead find Hakuryu, already in numerous films by the Japanese filmmaker. The talented cast also includes Takashi Nishina (Outrage Coda, Kubi), So Kaku (Sanctuary), as well as famous comedians appearing in a Kitano film for the first time, such as Gekidan Hitori, Masanori Hasegawa (Nishikigoi), Azusa Babazono and Mogura Suzuki (Kuki Kaidan).

When Broken Rage comes out

The film will be available for streaming on Prime Video from Thursday 13 February.

The Broken Rage trailer