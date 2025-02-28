Brutalism: the history of the iconic architectural movement in visible concrete

The brutalism It is an architectural movement born in the mid -twentieth century in the United Kingdom and France and is characterized by the large use of concrete on sight. This style is again in vogue after the media attention received thanks to the film of the same name, The brutalistreleased in the cinema for a few days and In the race to the Oscars with 10 applications. Always a generator of discordant opinions, often in contrast, the brutalist architecture has spread practically in the whole world from the second post -war period and is mainly characterized by a Extreme use of concrete in its form rawthat is to say without coverings or finishes. At the same time, the result of this application identifies the generation of relatively complex structural works and first impact “heavy“But how much does the realization of works of this type makes sense from a structural point of view?

The origin of brutalist architecture

Coined by the French term brutwhich literally means rawBrutalism is an architectural current that has origins in the second post -war period, roughly in the 1950s. The term brutin fact, he adjective the concrete in his use to the raw (Beton Brut), that is to say on sight, Wanting to use a more technical and less literal translation! In essence, he identified himself with Beton Brut A concrete work that was shown as it was built, without using additional precautions or finishes in this sense. Among these, a famous work that is called progenitor of this style is The Unité d’habitation (pictured), designed by Le Corbusier.

The structures built according to the canons of brutalism are characterized by imposing elements in reinforced concrete, walls with minimal openings and often continues at full height. In this mode, The concrete elements they perform both to theirs structural functionthe primary one, which to the function architectural Overall, however, which becomes almost more important than the structural one. On the other hand, a structure often follows cold, geometrically square and not very suitable for the environment in which it is made: therefore the functionality is preferred but the aesthetic aspect and harmony with the context is deliberately neglect.

The engineering side of brutalist architecture

The use of concrete in the Italian post -war period is even more emphasized by end of the fascist regime and by the removal of the prohibitions imposed by this, especially in terms of constructions. Therefore, the post -war reconstruction implicitly sees one in the use of reinforced concrete anti -fascist propaganda, which finds deep roots in the technical applications of the sector and for this reason it depopulates in the buildings of those years.

The concrete It is in fact the predominant material in the brutalist creations. Use a face makes the same much more present than in a classic reinforced concrete structure, Like those we are used to seeing today. It follows that each part of the structure built is a structural part, which contributes to the static and resistance of the system. On the other hand, the use of large quantities of concrete offers towards the construction of heavier structures. Another factor not to be overlooked is certainly linked to the sustainability of the workboth towards its realization, but also as regards the maintenance: the direct exposure of concrete to atmospheric agents, without adequate protection, is the cause of a premature degradation of the same which can only be remedied by constantly intervening to the punctual restoration of the damage. In addition, the lack of layers of plaster, necessary precisely to ensure further protection for the cortical layers of concrete exposed, emphasizes even more this problem.

Bructist architecture in Italy and in the world

In Italy, in Milan, the Velasca Tower is a famous example of brutalist realization of the 1950s. Also the Justice Palace in Florence It is a well -known brutalist realization at an international level. Overseas, however, the Boston town hall or the modular housing units of Habit 67in Canada.

Although not properly identifiable as brutalist currentin the most modern era is – among others – the architecture of Zaha Hadid to often recall the use of the face to face face: think, for example, of Salerno maritime station or al National Museum of Arts (Maxxi). The realization of concrete that have a pleasant appearance to the finite without additions of plaster or further layers of finishing, puts the workers to the test and represents the real achievement and durability challenge of this type of works.

“Federico II” University Hospital. Credit: Yeagvr



Today, the innovative techniques of realization of concrete (for example, with the use of particular additives) and the greater industrialization of the process compared to previous years, have contributed to minimizing the problems related to durability, which however unfortunately remain evident in the existing constituted, a predominant part of the world building heritage.