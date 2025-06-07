But in the end, how is our football?





Roberto Saviano, in one of his multiple interventions, said that the Palio di Siena is paradigmatic of Italian culture, for two reasons: everyone wants to win without looking too much for the rules; It is not so important that I win as much as I lose my enemy. The second is the guiding thread of Italian football, its cheering and everything we read and we have read on social media these days. It happened after Inter’s debacle against PSG – 5 goals, unfortunately, will remain in history -, it happened a few years ago when the Champions League finals was Juventus. In both cases, few teased him funny, for the rest so much melma, of which the Italians daily feed on, and is not just for football. The real problem, once again, is how the defeat of Inter has been told – always happens when there is an Italian team or the national team in the middle -, trying to defend a football product that has not been defendable, for at least two decades. So let’s try to go in order. Inter on the field has lost throughout the line: physically, mentally, tactically, technically and on the identity card.

The strong and prepared PSG

The PSG was younger, mentally and physically better prepared, it has no longer raced but its balls were faster, especially of thought, and giving up on a technique that does not derive so much and only from talent but from obsessive training. Luis Enrique’s is a project and has been seen, a human and professional project. Also also seemed to have seemed to be but, as often happens to Italian football, it collapsed outside the border, outside a certain narrative, where it was said that Ligue 1 is less training than Serie A, etc., with that Italiannocentric supposing, as if we were still the owners and gentlemen of this sport, but the nineties are far away and the miracles of the exhausted national team: we lack two world championships as a fear of fear of The third.

The ages of the roses

Abroad, then, there is a way of arbitrating that we struggle to understand, even more in the finals where even the referee consciously, knows to participate in the show and therefore whistles as little as possible and, above all, is intransigent on protests, pantomime and waste of time. The Italian referees will also be better but from this point of view we look like an enclave with their own rules. It is a cultural question. In Italy we talk about referees, conspiracy, bad faith, abroad no, they speak of football and culturally it is a completely different thing, you can see it, he hears, sniffs. How to tell a movement counts and weighs and the way in Italy is told about football, it is softened, from Serie A to Serie C. And here there would also be the theme of the quantity of professional teams that we have and that have abroad, theme that in the light of the failures and the lack of inscriptions of the third series of our football should be primary, and instead … The Milan rose in 2007, those of Juventus in 2015 and in 2015, have them in the year in 2015 and they have this year and they have this year. He had an average age of more than 30 if you don’t have 31 (the Rossoneri). We arrive in the final thanks to the experience, while the others with the swagger and the unconsciousness of youth is seen. Velasco said it well referred to Yamal, in Italy he would never play in the first team and here comes the theme of recruitment, that investigations and articles tell us not to be exactly transparent starting from the base: those who often arrive are not the strongest but the most ‘pushed’; Typically Italian drama, not only in football. Luis Enrique, then, is the memento par excellence of these years of Italian football in which we have lost four Champions League finals, two from Europe and two of the Conference League – three Inter, two Juventus and Fiorentina, one Rome -, while we did not qualify for the World Cup, with the Miracle Manciniano of Euro 2021; Where only Mourinho’s Roma and Gasperini’s splendid Atalanta managed in the company, in the two cups considered minor, not for me.

Here, Luis Enrique arrived at Rome from Barcelona B, a great intuition. He arrived in a Rome contracted by the debts is slave ‘by Francesco Totti and of the whole narrative around the relationship with the team and the city. A single season, criticized, negligible, humiliated, often in bad faith by a Capitoline media system that would deserve more than a study a separate investigation, between topics, ties and business. Who knows if someone still whistle their ears and if he will ever be ashamed. It is true, he was young and with little experience, but he remained one season and before arriving at Barcelona, ​​where he conquered his first triple, he went to Celta Vigo, but Gasperini put 8, I say 8, seasons to build a team capable of scramble Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool, O. Marseille and the unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in a one -way final. Instead, in Italy, in recent years it has been preferred to talk about other coaches, the narrative, to mortify the work, for example, of Massimiliano Allegri, the one who has lost two Champions League finals, but dominating in Italy.

Ancelotti

Only narrative, only controversy, only personal and ideological interests sold – it is appropriate to say – for freedom, with all the mouthpieces that have gone behind all this. And here he is Luis Enrique, the one who let Mbappé go to build his group and his team: will we learn? Difficult. Then the aberration of hearing him appoint “the strongest coach in the world” to justify the loud defeat of Inter. I turn around, I look at the Champions League won by Ancelotti and I smile bitterly; The narration has tired me, but it dominates. Just as not to see how much money spent the PSG to build the ‘dream team’ – with champions such as Donnarumma Marquinhos, Vitinha and Dembélé, to name a few -, with Mbappé lost on a zero parameter, certainly not the result of who knows as a corporate strategy, a company that has unlimited funds, to which the financial fair play has made the tickle, but has been known, righteous in the right place, starting from the coach.

Donnarumma

And let’s end with Donnarumma, European champion with the Italian national team and with PSG. Offended, infamous, criticized in disproportionate. It also took his own, but in the face of this global and globalized football, the cheering should also study and form, understand that there is their team and that the players are professionals – ridiculous when they do not rejoice for a goal in the Champions League final, really ridiculous -, cheering the colors. In this those of the great Italian teams should take lesson from those of the province who have already understood everything and no longer become illusions. But Italian prefers to hate rather than love, especially in football. It is preferred to manage small enclaves of power rather than reasoning of the system, it is done on television rights, on the number of professional teams, on the youth sectors, on the recruitment, on the national team, on the stadiums – virgognosis and inhospitable – on the formation of coaches and managers, on the laws, then asking for the money to pay the foreign champions and redo the plants. One thing that, given in hand, works to the border. It applies to everyone: “Even if you believe you acquitted / you are the same involved”.