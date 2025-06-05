Campi Flegrei, at dawn four new earthquake shocks with maximum magnitude of 3.2

This morning Between 6:39 and 6:50 Four earthquake shocks have occurred at the Campi Flegrei, whose magnitude was between 2.1 And 3.2. Just this last shock, the most intense, occurred at 6:48 in the area Pisciarelli and was felt distinctly throughout the area, including Pozzuoli And Naples. Fortunately, at the moment there are no particular damage to things or people, but the alert of all residents of the area remains high.

From a geological point of view, these are slutas linked to bradisism, that is, that periodic volcanic phenomenon of raising and lowering the soil. Just during the ascending phases, numerous rather intense seismes can be verified – such as that of magnitude 4.6 of March 13, considered the stronger ever recorded in the area.

A distinctive feature of bradisism is the reduced depth of the hypocentro And, in fact, by analyzing today’s seats it is easy to see how this value is equal to 3 km For all four shocks.

Attention: This does not mean that it is necessary to worry. Phlegraean seismicity is well known toNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology And for this reason the area is one of the most monitored of the boot. At the moment no alert has been issued and there is no signal that can indicate an imminent eruption. In any case, to stay up to date on all the news and procedures to follow, we invite you to regularly consult the pages of the Ingv and the Civil Protection.

If you want to deepen the topic, here is a mini-documentary created in collaboration with Fanpage on the possible next eruption of the Flegrei Campi: