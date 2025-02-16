Campi Flegrei, shock of magnitude 3.9 off the coast of Pozzuoli

Today, at 3:30 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Campi Flegreiwith an epicenter off Pozzuoli. As confirmed also by the Ingv, the depth of the earthquake is about 2 km: it is therefore a very superficial earthquake and associated with the phenomenon of bradisism.

Although the shock was felt distinctly in Naples, Pozzuoli and in other neighboring areas, at the moment there are no injuries or serious damage – except for the Bacoli water network.

In addition, the fact that the shock was preceded and anticipated by earthquakes of a lower magnitude and just over 2.0, also warned by the local population.