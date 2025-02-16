Terremoto Campi Flegrei magnitudo 4.0

Ecology

Campi Flegrei, shock of magnitude 3.9 off the coast of Pozzuoli

Today, at 3:30 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Campi Flegreiwith an epicenter off Pozzuoli. As confirmed also by the Ingv, the depth of the earthquake is about 2 km: it is therefore a very superficial earthquake and associated with the phenomenon of bradisism.

Although the shock was felt distinctly in Naples, Pozzuoli and in other neighboring areas, at the moment there are no injuries or serious damage – except for the Bacoli water network.

In addition, the fact that the shock was preceded and anticipated by earthquakes of a lower magnitude and just over 2.0, also warned by the local population.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Campi Flegrei, shock of magnitude 3.9 off the coast of Pozzuoli
From abstract to everyday life: how mathematics is everywhere even if we do not use it
Olly, a star was born