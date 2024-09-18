Campiello Prize in its final stages: the winning novel will be chosen on Saturday

The 2024 Campiello Prize is in its final stages: after the selection of the five finalists last May, and a long presentation tour around Italy, the title of the winning novel will be announced on Saturday 21 September, with the delivery of the traditional “vera da pozzo” to the author. The ceremony will be hosted by Francesca Fialdini – supported by Lodo Guenzi and Luca Barbarossa – at the Teatro La Fenice, with live television broadcast on Rai 5 starting at 8:30 pm.

The final five

As is known, the contenders for victory are: Antonio Franchini with The fire you carry inside you (Marsilio), Federica Manzon with Soul (Feltrinelli), Michele Mari with Desperate Place (Einaudi), Vanni Santoni with It’s spreading everywhere (Laterza), Emanuele Trevi with The Wizard’s House (Bridge to Graces).

The final will be attended by an audience of approximately 1000 guests, including institutional guests, representatives of the business world, culture and publishing houses. During the ceremony, the winners of the other awards provided by the Il Campiello Foundation will also be awarded, including the winners of the Opera Prima, awarded to Fiammetta Palpati for The White Orphans’ House (Laurana Editore) and the Il Campiello Foundation Award, the lifetime achievement award given this year to Paolo Rumiz.

Also receiving awards will be Angelo Petrosino and Daniela Palumbo, winners of the two categories competing in the third edition of the Campiello Junior, and Emanuela Evangelista, winner of the second edition of the Campiello Natura – Venice Gardens Foundations Award.