Can the sun cream still be used last year?

Many of us still have some cream solar Buy last summer and would like to be able to reuse them again this year. It would actually be convenient to be able to exploit packaging of still full creams, both for a question economic both for that environmental. Unfortunately, however, it is likely that the cream purchased last year is no longer safe nor effective. In essence, the expired sunscreen would be to be replaced with new sunscreen. But why? What happens to the expired cream?

Then in the meantime to understand if it has “expired” we must look for thelabel A symbol that represents an open package with a number followed by an M. As an example look at the image just under this paragraph: in this case 12 M. There could be other numbers, such as 8 or 10 M. What does this symbol mean?

This is the PaoThe Period after openingor the period of time after the opening of the product during which it can be used without any damage for the consumer. In our case “12” means that the safety and effectiveness of the sun cream is insured for 12 months from the opening of the package. So if we use the product within 12 months, we can rest assured: the product is safe and can be used without problems. If, on the other hand, we use it after this period (so we use a expired sun cream) we can no longer be sure that it works correctly or that it is safe for the skin.

The symbol of the open package with 12m writing represents the Pao: period after operating. Credit: I, Trounce, CC By -SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Why? What can happen inside the cream?

From the point of view biological there could be one proliferation of microorganisms like bacteria And mushrooms. This is because the active ingredients of preservatives they may have degraded and therefore no longer effective. Beyond this, a chemical deterioration could then take place: the molecules managers from the protection solar – the so -called solar filters – they may also meet structural changes and no longer be able to protect us adequately from UVA and UVB rays. As a result, it could happen that, after the “deadline”, a cream with 30 steps protection to be a 5 or even less protection cream.

Therefore, the advice is that of Not Use solar creams after their Pao, both for a question of biological safety (we do not want to infect ourselves due to the microorganisms developed in the cream) and for a question of chemical-physical protection. In fact, using expired creams may not protect us effectively from the UV rays of the sun and therefore we risk burnseven serious.