Can you guess Italian cities from its skyline? Test yourself in the Geopop quiz!

The skyline (in Italian translatable as “sky line”) is the profile or panoramic view of a city seen from afar, as if it were on the horizon line. From his observation one can easily derive aimage in two dimensions which, like the plant, is one of the most distinctive elements of a city, as if it were afingerprint of its most representative buildings. They exist skyline iconic, such as those of New York or Paris, but also in Italy there is no shortage of characteristic examples. In this article-quiz we propose it to you 8 of as many urban centers: the challenge is to be able to guess as much as possible, perhaps sharing the content with colleagues, friends or relatives and putting them to the test in turn. Ah, let’s remember that an interesting feature of the skylinelike the plan, is that these are not elements given forever: cities change continuously and so do their profile and their shape. so this article may be outdated in a few years.

So let’s proceed with the quiz. Here is the followingimage with the 8 skylines to guess. In all cases, these are cities regional or provincial capitalswhich feature fairly well-known and recognizable buildings. Attention: scroll the page slowly because below you will find the image with the solution. You have been warned!

As anticipated, below you will find theimage-quiz solutionwith the reporting of the various cities to which the 8 correspond skyline to guess. So don’t go any further until you’ve proven yourself.

How many skyline were you able to recognize it? Let’s hope as much as possible, otherwise it was a great opportunity to review a bit Italian urban geographywhich never hurts.