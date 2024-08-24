Canadian YouTuber denied request to appear before Trinidad and Tobago virtual court

Canadian YouTuber Chris Must List, who was arrested in Trinidad and Tobago in June after posting videos of gang members from the Caribbean archipelago, unsuccessfully requested to appear virtually before a court in the country.

Specialising in criminal gangs, Chris Must List, 45, famous for his large glasses, has more than 300,000 subscribers on YouTube with videos ranging from Haiti to the dangerous neighbourhoods of Philadelphia, via Pakistan and South Sudan.

“My request is to be able to appear on camera anywhere in the world, so that it doesn’t affect my ability to travel,” said the YouTuber, whose real name is Christopher Arthur Hughes, on Friday, noting that he had already booked plane tickets, in particular to Africa.

Chris Must List made the plea as he appeared in court on Friday in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

Acting Chief Judge Christine Charles responded that she could not grant the request: “I do not have jurisdiction to modify this order (of the court on his provisional release). I do not have the authority to tell you that you can appear virtually.”

After posting $100,000 bail, he had been allowed to leave the archipelago on condition that he return for his trial, in an earlier court ruling.

The judge, who recommended that the YouTuber appeal to the High Court, reminded him that he could face up to two years in prison.

On Thursday, he announced that he had fired his lawyers to “defend himself” at the trial, explaining that they had charged him $50,000 for two appearances. “Freedom is not free,” he joked.

The YouTuber interviewed several gangs in Trinidad and Tobago. Some of his videos, which have more than 100,000 views, showed suspected gang members, armed, criticizing the authorities.

He was “formally charged (…) with publishing a statement with seditious intent on 29 May 2024,” according to a police statement, which explained that he had posted “videos featuring individuals claiming to be gang members, advocating criminal activity and using threatening language.”

Chris Must List told local media that he had removed the videos.

Known for its beaches and carnival, Trinidad and Tobago, with 1.4 million inhabitants, is just ten kilometres from the Venezuelan coast. The archipelago is considered a centre for drug, arms and human trafficking.

More than 100 gangs with some 2,000 members are active in the country, according to officials.