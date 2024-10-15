Canary Black: trailer, plot and release date of the action film with Kate Beckinsale

A new action film is coming to Prime Video, starring Kate Beckinsale. The film is called Canary Black and here you will find all the previews on the release date, cast and plot, as well as the official trailer of the film.

What Canary Black is about

A top CIA agent, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and get the coveted information the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her excellent training and fighting prowess in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could spark a global crisis.

The cast of Canary Black

The film is directed by Pierre Morel and the cast includes Kate Beckinsale, Ray Stevenson, Rupert Friend, Jaz Hutchins, Goran Kostic, Ben Mills. Canary Black is produced by Jeff Elliott, Carsten HW Lorenz, Sébastien Raybaud, Renee Tab, Christopher Tuffin, John Zois.

The Canary Black trailer

When Canary Black comes out

The film releases on Thursday 24 October on Prime Video.