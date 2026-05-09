Cape Fear, the official trailer for the remake thriller series starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams has been revealed

Cape Fear is coming to Apple TV, a thriller series remake of two films released in 1962 and 1991, both literally translated (for once) into Italian as The Promontory of Fear, the same Italian title as the 1957 novel written by John D. MacDonald from which it all began (even if the original novel was instead titled The Executioners).

The new series of the psychological horror thriller genre was created and executive produced by Nick Antosca, with the executive production also by Oscar winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, respectively director and executive producer of the 1991 remake film. Here is the information on the plot, cast and release date, and at the bottom the first teaser trailer and above all the official trailer of the series.

The cast of Cape Fear – the series

The series stars Oscar nominee Amy Adams and Oscar winner Javier Bardem as protagonists and executive producers. Golden Globe and Emmy nominees Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Malia Pyles and CCH Pounder complete the ensemble cast.

The plot of Cape Fear

Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm descends on happily married lawyers Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the infamous murderer they helped convict and incarcerate, is released from prison and is thirsting for revenge.

Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, Cape Fear is based both on the novel The Executioners, which inspired the 1962 film of the same name produced by Universal Pictures and starring Gregory Peck, and on the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese.

The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, former producer of the 1991 film, together with Scorsese. Creator Nick Antosca serves as showrunner and producer alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat, while Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Oscar nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot episode and also serve as an executive producer. Cape Fear is developed and produced under Antosca’s overall deal with UCP, where he has worked steadily since 2017.

When Cape Fear comes out on Apple TV

The series will debut on Apple TV on Friday 5 June with the first two episodes of the ten total, followed by new episodes every week until 31 July.

The teaser trailer for Cape Fear









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The official trailer for Cape Fear