Nine films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (29-31 May)

Like every Friday, here we are with our streaming recommendations for the weekend aimed at Prime Video subscribers and chosen from the latest news and expiring titles. Among the new releases we highlight the new episodes of The 50 and the complete season of Spider-Noir, but also the remake of the erotic icon Emmanuelle. For those looking for a good film, there are the latest chapters of the 007 saga currently available, as well as various cult films from the 80s and 90s, from When Harry Met Sally to Over the Top, from Thelma and Louise to others. The choice is yours, good viewing and have a good weekend

Spider-Noir (US TV series, genre: crime/thriller/action) – streaming from May 27

Number of episodes and release mode of Off Campus: 8 binge episodes

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir”. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned private investigator who has fallen from grace in 1930s New York and who, following a deeply personal tragedy, is forced to deal with his past as the city’s only superhero.

To offer a one-of-a-kind viewing experience, the series will be available for streaming in two modes, “True Black and White” and “True-Hue Full Color,” allowing audiences to choose whether to watch the series in black and white or color.

Spider-Noir trailers and review

The 50 episodes 5-6-7 (reality game Italy) – released on May 29th

Number of episodes and release schedule of The 50: 10 episodes. 22/05 ep. 1-4, 29/05 ep. 5-7, 05/06 ep. 8-10

The Lion opens the doors of its castle for the first time to fifty players, the most famous faces of TV and the social world. Unaware of everything, they will find old grudges that have never subsided, they will make new acquaintances, but above all they will compete in the Arena: whoever wins chooses who to eliminate among the losers. Only one will triumph, making one of his followers win the jackpot. This is The 50!

The review, cast and trailer of The 50 Italia

Emmanuelle (erotic-drama film France 2024) – releases May 29

Emmanuelle, a quality manager for a luxury hotel brand, arrives in Hong Kong to evaluate a hotel managed by Margot, tasked with finding a good reason to fire her. In search of a lost pleasure, she has numerous experiences inside the hotel and meets Kei, a mysterious customer with whom she falls in love.

Family Matters (USA 2026 drama film) – releases May 30

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are the protagonists of a tale of tension, desire and deception set in the heart of high society, where nothing is as it seems and perfection is only appearance.

No Time To Die (thriller film UK 2021) – due date 2 June

Rescuing a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more complicated than expected, and Bond (Daniel Craig) must face a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Over the Top (USA 1987 thriller film) – expiry date 2 June

The championship title, a large cash prize, and the love of his son – the greatest prize of all – are on the line as Hawk faces his greatest foe for everything he’s ever wanted. Sylvester Stallone is the protagonist of this powerful and exciting film, the greatest challenge.

When Harry Met Sally (US romantic film 1990) – expiry date 2 June

Director Rob Reiner, screenwriter Nora Ephron, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan take you on a journey of love and friendship in this witty love story that has been regarded as one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time.

Child’s Play (USA horror film 1988) – expiry date 2 June

A doll takes on homicidal tendencies after being possessed by the soul of a killer.

Spaceballs (USA 1988 comedy film) – expiry date 2 June

A war between two planets breaks out due to a shortage of breathable air.

Thelma & Louise (USA 1991 drama film) – expiry date 2 June

The dissatisfied housewife Thelma and her witty friend Louise decide to make a clean break from the past, the former being tired of her husband and the latter of her boyfriend. Together they leave for a long journey that will take them to a seedy club.

She-Devil – She, the devil (USA comedy film 1989) – expiry date 2 June

A surprisingly imaginative housewife promises revenge on her husband when he begins an affair with a wealthy romance writer.