Meta launches subscriptions for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp: what changes and how much they cost

For over twenty years Facebook it was synonymous with free social networking. The same goes for Instagram And WhatsAppplatforms that have built their success on a model based primarily on advertising. Now though Half has decided to take a further step towards the world of subscriptions: the company led by Mark Zuckerberg has indeed announced the global launch of a new series of Plus planspaid, which will allow users to access additional features by paying a monthly fee.

The news does not come completely as a surprise. Several rumors had already emerged in the past, both regarding Facebook and Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus and Meta had confirmed that it was working on subscription formulas dedicated to its platforms, not to mention the actual availability of a subscription for the removal of advertisements. This time, however, the objective seems to be much broader, namely to create a true ecosystem of premium services distributed across the group’s products.

How much Meta Plus subscriptions cost and what they offer

Facebook Plus And Instagram Plus they will cost $3.99 per month (in Italy, around 3.40 euros per month), while WhatsApp Plus will be available at $2.99 ​​per month (in Italy, approximately 2.49 euros per month).

A precise date for availability in individual countries has not yet been communicated, but Meta has stated that the release will take place progressively on a global level over the next few months and subscriptions will include a variety of additional tools designed primarily for the most active users, creators and those who use the three social networks on a daily basis for work or to manage their online presence.

Unlike other subscription services, Meta has chosen to do not proposeat least initially, a single package valid for all platforms. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will then have separate floorsallowing users to choose what to subscribe to based on their needs.

Among the most interesting new features planned for Facebook Plus are functions dedicated to Stories and interaction with content. The same applies to Instagram Plus, together with the possibility of using extra profile optionsto highlight certain contents more and to access exclusive customization tools. WhatsApp Plus, on the other hand, will introduce advantages dedicated mainly to chat management and the experience of using the platformsuch as more pinned conversations and special sticker packs.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp can continue to be used for free

The most important aspect for most users is that the free versions of the three platforms they will not disappear. Plus subscriptions represent an additional level that it combines with existing services and not a necessary requirement to continue enjoying it. In other words, those who use Facebook to stay in touch with friends and family, Instagram to publish photos and videos and WhatsApp simply to send messages will therefore be able to continue doing what they have always done without taking out any subscription.

The choice follows a now widespread trend in the technology sector. More and more companies are combining free services with paid formulas capable of generating new revenue without giving up the traditional advertising-based model.

Why Meta focuses on paid versions

Behind this decision there is also — and above all — a economic reason. In recent years Meta has significantly increased investments in IT infrastructures, data centers and in particular in the development of artificial intelligence. Projects of this scale require enormous resources and keep tech companies scrambling increasingly diversified sources of revenue.

There advertising continues to represent the heart of Meta’s business, but subscriptions could become a decidedly important component of the company’s strategy. The goal is to reduce dependence on ADV market and create new revenue streams capable of supporting the development of future technologies.

The launch of Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus represents only one part of a larger project. Meta has in fact anticipated the arrival of further premium formulas related to Meta AIthe artificial intelligence system integrated into its applications, as well as specific plans dedicated to creators, professionals and companies. The implementation of the new subscriptions therefore confirms one thing increasingly evident transformation in the digital sector: even platforms that have been completely for years at zero cost they are experimenting hybrid models where advertising and premium services coexist. Little will change immediately for users, but Meta’s decision could mark the beginning of a new phase for its social networks, increasingly oriented towards advanced services and exclusive features.