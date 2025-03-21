Carême, the trailer of the Dramedy series on the first famous chef of history

On Apple TV+ a new dramedy genre TV series is about to be released in French language (after the maison, Liaison, nectar of the gods and the next to the Ombre des forêts). It is titled Carême, the winner of the César Benjamin Voisin prize (lost illusions, summer ’85 “) and talks about the first chef celebrity of the story, Marie Antoine called Antonin Carême. Here is the official trailer and the advances on the new French series inspired by the book Cooking For Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef of the Historical award -winning and actor Ian Kelly (The King’s Man – The origins) and created by Kelly himself and by the Italian Davide Serino (who worked on The Bad Guy, M. The son of the century and outside the night).

What Carême is about

Carême follows the compelling story of the first famous chef in the world, Antonin Carême (Voisin), who goes from the humble Parisian origins to the height of culinary celebrity in Napoleonic Europe. Although you only dream of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of famous and powerful politicians, who use it as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and realize his dream, Carême can choose revenge or have everything – women, wealth, fame – but at what price? His love? His soul? His life?

The cast of the series

In addition to Voisin, Carême is played by the candidate for the César Jérémie Renier prize (Cloclo, Saint Laurent), by the winner of the César Lyna Khoudri prize (you don’t know Papicha, November – the five days after Bataclan) and Alice da Luz (Hanami, and the party continues!). The series, shot in Paris and its surroundings, is directed by Martin Bourboulon (the three Musketeers – D’Artagnan, Eiffel) and executed by Vanessa Vanssa Van Zuyslen with Vvz Production and Dominique Farrugia with Shine Fiction by Banijay for Apple TV+.

When Carême comes out on Apple TV+

Carême will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 30 April with the first two episodes of the eight total followed by a weekly episode, until 11 June.

The Italian trailer of Carême