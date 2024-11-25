Today, at 5:28 (in Italy 4:51), a cargo plane Boeing 737 DHL coming from Leipzig yes crashed against a two-storey residential building in which 12 people, a short distance from Liepkalnis hill, in Lithuanianear theVilnius airportcausing a fire, one victim (one of the two pilots of the plane) and three injuries (the other crew members), one of whom is in critical condition. According to initial reconstructions, the vehicle would be slipped for about 100 metres before hitting a house.

At the moment they have not yet been provided certain hypotheses regarding the causes of the plane crash: to know them we will have to wait for the outcome of the preliminary investigations initiated by the Lithuanian Police Department together with the General Prosecutor’s Office. However, some hypotheses are starting to emerge, such as technical failure, human error and at the moment the Lithuanian police do not rule out an act of terrorist nature by the Russia – although the latter seems a more unlikely lead.

With regard to the airportthe Government has decided to keep it open, even if some flights are being delayed.

The vehicle was a Boeing 737-400F Of 31 years old operated by Swiftair and, according to the first statements from the Police, it would probably be a technical or human erroralthough the hypothesis cannot be completely ruled out terrorism. Why is this track also being evaluated? As stated by Lithuanian national TV LRT, they have been shipped from Lithuania since July 19 explosive packages right through DHL, causing fires to Leipzig And Birmingham. These acts, according to German intelligence, could be traced back to Russia.

Beyond the hypotheses, at the moment the only certain evidence comes from an audio recording of Air Traffic Control (ATC). As confirmed by the following video, ten minutes before the accident the Boeing 737 was given the green light to land at Vilnius airport, but received no response. From that moment, in fact, contact with the vehicle is lost and finally, the radio tower notifies the impact with the ground: