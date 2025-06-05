Charoscuro, the new Netflix Crime with Matilde Gioli and Pierpaolo Spollon: plot and when it comes out

Lovers of the Italian and crime series know that a new title is about to win on Netflix. It is titled “Chiaroscuro” and is a series N 8 episodes set in the world of art that mixes the genres of the crime and comedy.

The series written by Umberto Gnoli, Michela Foreigner, Francesco Arlanch, Elena Bucaccio and Silvia Leuzzi, is directed by Jan Maria Michelini and produced by Lux Vide, a company of the Fremantle group.

Chiaroscuro: the plot

National Gallery of Rome. In the most important exhibition hall the body of the director is found, killed and then arranged on the ground as the corpse portrayed by Artemisia Gentileschi in a famous painting. On this disturbing murder they find themselves investigating the inspector Angelo Tiberi (Andrea Lattanzi) and Cosmo Speranza (Pierpaolo Spollon), art consultant.

Angelo and Cosmo are too different to like each other. But the case of the murder in the National Gallery forces them to collaborate. And to discover that their diversity make them an investigative couple as unlikely, as effective.

Cosmo will thus become Angelo’s fixed consultant in the investigation on other murders. But above all, together with the half -sister Leda (Matilde Gioli), it will collaborate in the hunt for a serial killer who kills by imitating famous paintings. A murderer who will discover to be connected to his father, Rufo Speranza (Alessandro Preziosi), one of the greatest falsies of art of his time.

Chiaroscuro the main characters

Cosmo is a sophisticated art expert who lives in a wonderful loft overlooking the Circus Maximus. Sartorial clothes, many friends of one night and no cell phone, because for him it is a vulgar object. He has the gift of an “absolute eye”: in front of his gaze the works come to life, revealing every detail of composition and every secretary secret. He is lonely and irregular: he has no academic titles and is out of the system. But the system fears it, because its experiences are infallible in determining whether a work is authentic or false. At his side, his friend Mia (Aurora Giovinazzo).

Angelo Tiberi is a good policeman raised in a large family, in a popular neighborhood in Rome. Simple, direct, authentic. Many friends, a great love for Roma, and the cell phone that always rings because parents, sisters and sisters ask him a thousand favors, knowing that he is too generous to say no. Methodic and diligent, he is secretly in love with the friend of a lifetime, Eleonora (Roman Maggiora Vergano), medical examiner.

Chiaroscuro: the cast

The protagonists are Pierpaolo Spollon, Andrea Lattanzi, Matilde Gioli, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Aurora Giovinazzo, with the participation of Paz Vega and Alessandro Preziosi.

Chiaroscuro: when it comes out on Netflix

Chiaroscuro comes out on Netflix soon.