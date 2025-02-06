Chatgpt can now read the images and understand the vowels on WhatsApp: how it works

From December, Chatgpt has become directly accessible on WhatsApp, allowing users to interact with the artificial intelligence of Openai using the messenger of Meta, without having to download additional applications. Now, with a new update, the version of Chatgpt integrated on WhatsApp has been embellished with some advanced functions: it is able to interpret images And Understanding voice messages. This means that you can take the photo of a foreign language sign and ask for a translation, record a vocal note with a question and receive a text answer, without having to type anything, and so on. In the future it will be possible Connect your Openii account to Chatgptto make the integration with the chatbot on WhatsApp even better.

How to use the new chatgpt functions on WhatsApp

For Use chatgpt on WhatsAppEnough start a chat with the number 1-800-242-8478which is feasible very simply by opening this link and consenting to open theWhatsApp application on the device in use. Initially, the interaction was limited to text messages only, but now it is also possible send images And vocal notes To get faster and more personalized answers. This update, in fact, exploits the multimodal skills of chatgpt, or the ability of the AI ​​to develop more types of inputs, such as images and audio, in addition to the simple text. Although the chatbot always responds in writing, it is able to recognize and describe the content of the images, as well as transcribing and understanding voice messages.

The new features open very interesting scenarios. For example, you can take a photo of an insect, a plant or an object and ask the chatbot what it is, you can send the image of the ingredients you have in the refrigerator to receive suggestions on what to cook for lunch. With the voice messages, however, it becomes easier to take notes “on the fly” without having to type on the keyboard: just record an idea and let it chatgpt the summary for you.

How to analyze images and vocal chatgpts on WhatsApp.



In the future it will be possible to connect your chatgpt account on WhatsApp

The use of chatgpt on WhatsApp will become even more proactive when Openii will allow you to connect chatgpt accounts to WhatsAppthus allowing to synchronize the conversations between the messaging app and the other platforms in which AI is available, such as its web counterpart and the official application of the chatbot, available for both mobile and desktop. When this happens, however, at the moment we are not able to know.