Chatgpt does not work because of a new down, problems all over the world and in Italy: the situation

If you tried to use this morning this morning Chatgpt And you came across pages that do not charge or in very slow answers, you are not the only ones. From hours 8:30 today, June 10, 2025numerous users are reporting malfunctions in the platform developed by Openai. A rapid peak of reports was recorded in Italy by the DowndeTector platform just before 11:00. The situation is not yet resolved.

The chatbot, known to answer real -time questions about any topic, in many cases is completely blocked or generates answers with extremely long waiting times. In some cases, an error message appears that reads: “Something went wrong while we were generating the answer. If the problem persists please contact our Help Center»In others, the screen remains” empty “without any response being generated. The moment we are writing this article, on the official page relating to the status of the chatgpt servers, the company Openii admitted the existence of problems and said:

Some users are finding high error and latency rates in the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this problem.

Also the portal Downdetectoran online tool that collects spontaneous reports of disservices from users, suggests the existence of problems, with significant peaks all over the world, even in the main Italian cities. The locations with the largest number of reports in Italy include Milan, Rome, Naples, Venice, Bologna, Turin And Perugia. Overall, at 11:30 have been recorded over 1,000 reports of malfunction in a very short period of time.

Peak of reports concerning the chatgpt down. Credit: Downdetector.



The nature of the chatgpt down

At the moment, Openai has not yet issued any official declaration regarding the nature of the chatgpt down. The company directed by Sam Altman he limited himself to confirming the existence of the problem. The causes that generated it could be varied: one possibility is that there have been Problems on servers hosting the platformthat is, those remote computers that allow the service to work online. Another hypothesis concerns potential errors in DNS systemsabbreviation that is for Domain Name System: it is the mechanism that “translates” the names of the websites into IP addresses understandable from computers. When something goes wrong at DNS level, the device from which you connect cannot find the “route” to reach the correct server, as if it were looking for a road on a poorly designed map. But let’s repeat: these are mere hypotheses without official confirmations.

In these situations, restart your computer or disconnect from Wi-Fi does not generally lead to concrete results, precisely because the cause lies upstream, in centrally managed infrastructures. It is therefore useless – at least in this phase – try “do it yourself” solutions. It must also be said that Openai has historically demonstrated a good level of reactivity in the management of these disservices. When similar events have occurred in the past, the platform has returned operational within a few hours.

What to do while waiting for Chatgpt to work

The most practical advice we can give you at the moment, Waiting for chatgpt to work to workTherefore, it is to keep an eye on the official channels of Openai, primarily the system of the system and the official profile of Openai on X (ex Twitter), for any updates on the evolution of the situation. Also, continue to consult independent platforms such as Downdetector (here the page dedicated to the problems on Openai services), so as to have an updated and impartial vision on the extension of the problem.