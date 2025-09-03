Chatgpt is in Down, Openii’s chatbot does not work: what happens and how to know when Tono to answer

Chatgpt is in Down, as reported by many users all over the world in the last few hours. The portal Downdetectora service that monitors the digital disservices reported by users in real time, in the morning of September 3, 2025 recorded an abnormal peak of interruptions that involved the chatbot of Openai. The reports have risen suddenly to exceed 1,100 around the 09:49indicating a generalized problem and not isolated cases. Malfunctions maps highlight how difficulties are particularly concentrated in Italy, with more intense outbreaks in the main metropolitan areas such as Milan, Rome, Naples, Bari and Palermo. The disservices, however, seem to affect various areas of the planet in which Chatgpt is not fully functional.

What does it mean that Chatgpt is in down and what the causes could be

When it comes to “Down” In the computer scope, we refer to an interruption of the service that prevents the normal operation of a platform. In the case of a complex system like that of chatgpt, the causes can be manifold: a server overload, or computers that host and manage users’ requests; network problems that hinder the connection to the data centers; Or technical interventions of extraordinary maintenance.

It should be remembered that episodes of this type, while creating discomfort, are physiological in the life of a digital platform used by millions of people. The more popular a service, the more the complexity of its infrastructure grows and the possibility that temporary interruptions occur. Monitoring systems and maintenance interventions are used to quickly identify anomalies and bring stability.

Graphics show the peak of signaling of the chatgpt down. Credit: Downdetector.



How to know when the artificial chatgpt intelligence of Openai will return to work

The moment we write Openii did not express itself on the story, so it is not possible to determine with certainty what the genesis of the problem is. By visiting this page of Openai, however, it is possible to monitor the state in which the company’s services are located. The moment in the upper part of the graphics stands a red warning that reports an ongoing problem: in this case it concerns chatgpt, with the wording “Not Displaying Responses” (i.e. the chatbot does not show the answers). The indication “Investigating – Ongoing for 13 minutes” It means that the Openai technical team is already working to identify and resolve the malfunction, which at the time of writing this article has been active for just over ten minutes.

Immediately below, in the section System Statuswe see the performance of the availability of the various services in recent months, expressed with percentages and colored bars. Each bar corresponds to one day or a time window, and the colors represent the status of the service:

Green: regular operation.

regular operation. Yellow: Partial degradation of performance (the service works but with slow delay or intermittent errors).

Partial degradation of performance (the service works but with slow delay or intermittent errors). Red: Complete interruption.

Chatgpt status. Credit: Openii/Incident.io.



When the problem has returned, therefore, just return to the page in question for Know if Chatgpt has returned to work properly or not Reading the response at the top and taking a look at the graph below.