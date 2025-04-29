Chatgpt launches a light version of Deep Research available for everyone: how it works

Logo of the Deep Research function of Chatgpt. Credit: Openai.



Even those who use Chatgpt free of charge can now experience a version “Lightweight”Of the famous tool Deep Research Of Openai. This feature, introduced for the first time by Google with his Ai Geminiallows you to conduct in -depth and precise online research, drawing on web sources in real time. The company directed by Sam Altman He has decided to make this new mode accessible at zero cost, but with some differences compared to the full version available for users subscribed to the Plus, Team, Pro and Enterprise versions of the famous AI chatbot. Deep Research “Lightweight” is based on a more recent and less expensive model, namely GPT-O4 MINIinstead of GPT-O3 As in the Premium version.

Although it is slightly less sophisticated, this function still maintains a quality close to that already appreciated by paying users. There will be a limit of use: Free users will be able to employ Deep Research, a function introduced for the first time by the AI ​​of Google – Gemini, Solo 5 times a month. For Plus and Team users, after exceeding the number of uses provided for the full version, access to the light version will be assigned with further use possibilities. The novelty was designed by Openai to expand access to advanced automated research tools, while checking operating costs.

How the “Lightweight” version of Deep Research works

The main novelty you need to know is that the “Lightweight” version of Deep Research is powered by the chatgpt-o4-mini model. This model, despite being less powerful than its predecessor GPT-O3however, guarantees performances very close to those of the full version. According to Openai, the difference in terms of intelligence and quality of the responses is minimal, while the management cost is drastically lower. This aspect is crucial: to manage complex demands of millions of users requires enormous computational resources, and Openai has declared that only the daily maintenance of services costs tens of millions of dollars.

It should be borne in mind that the Free version of Chatgpt However, it has important limitations regarding the use of Deep Research. Free users can activate it only 5 times a monththerefore it will be appropriate to use it in case of effective need, carefully choosing the tasks to be entrusted to this function. Users Plus And Teamon the other hand, will continue to have 10 uses per month of the complete version of Deep Research. Once they are exhausted, they will automatically pass to the light version, with the possibility of Make another 15 “light” usesfor a total of 25 monthly operations. Users Proon the other hand, will enjoy 125 monthly uses of the Deep Research Standardto which they will be added Further 125 uses of the light version.

The graph shows the accuracy of the new “light” model 4o -mini compared to the original Deep Research, which uses a version of the O3 model. Credit: Openai.



How to use Deep Research Free

For Use Deep Researchit will be sufficient to authenticate to your chatgpt account (via the web version of the service or using the official chatgpt app) and select the button Deep Research (the icon of the telescope). At that point, you can assign a specific task to the research agent, such as collecting scientific studies on a certain topic or drawing up a detailed market analysis. The agent will act independently, consulting several online sources and using several minutes to return a complete report, accompanied by quotes and references. This type of approach, defined as “agent” (that is, who works autonomously and proactively), represents one of the most advanced evolutions of conversational artificial intelligence.