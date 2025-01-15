ChatGPT launches the new Tasks function to manage our activities: how it works and how to activate it

Example of ChatGPT Task notification in iPhone Notification Center. Credit: OpenAI.



OpenAI recently introduced a new feature for ChatGPT call Taskswhich promises to work as a sort of personal assistant that can plan and manage tasks on your behalf, like schedule reminders, receive notifications and automate recurring tasks. Currently, the feature is available as beta for users subscribed to the Plus, Team and Pro versions of ChatGPT.

How ChatGPT Task works and how it is activated

Thanks to Tasks, ChatGPT no longer limits itself to responding to user requests in real time, but becomes capable of planning future actions. You can, for example, schedule reminders for important events, such as a document expiring, or receive personalized updates, such as a daily weather report or a list of activities to do over the weekend. Once the task is set, the artificial intelligence will execute it at the scheduled time, ensuring that an appointment or certain information is never missed at a pre-set time.

For use ChatGPT’s Tasks feature simply select the option “GPT-4o with scheduled activities” within the template selector in the ChatGPT drop-down menu. From there, simply write a message to the OpenAI chatbot specifying the action you wish to carry out and the relevant timing. Just to give an example, you could ask ChatGPT to remind you that your passport will expire in so many months or to send you an alert every day at 6.30pm reminding you to listen to the new episode of the Geopop podcast every Monday morning.

All set activities (currently you can schedule up to one maximum of 10 at the same time) can be monitored directly in the chat or via a dedicated section in your account menu. This task manager allows you to have a complete overview of what has been programmed, change any details and, of course, eliminate tasks that are no longer necessary. Another interesting aspect concerns the presence of activity suggestions that ChatGPT itself proposes based on interactions previously made with the chatbot. If you want to get a clearer idea of ​​how everything works, take a look at the following video released by OpenAI on X.

ChatGPT Task: availability

OpenAI has chosen to make available This feature initially applies to premium users, such as subscribers Plus plans, Team And Pro. If you have a free ChatGPT account, therefore, at the moment you will not be able to use the Task function but, presumably, the function will also be extended to non-paying users when it comes out of the beta testing phase.

Staying on the topic of availability, an important point to highlight is that, although tasks can be scheduled across all platforms using simple natural language commands, Advanced task management is only available in the web version of ChatGPT. Once a task has been configured, however, notifications will arrive everywhere: on the desktop, on the smartphone app and, of course, also on ChatGPT Web.