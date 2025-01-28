Chlorate in cans and food: what it is and what effects could have at high doses

Credit: Futundbeidl, via Wikimedia Commons



There has been recently spoken of a possible excessive concentration of chlorate In some drinks. It is a substance normally present also in other foods and in thetocqua drinkingbut that a levels very high and exposures prolonged can cause emolisi and kidney damage, as well as reducing the absorption of iodine e compromise the functioning of the thyroidespecially in children or fragile subjects. The chlorate we find in food derives mainly from the procedures of water disinfection and of fruit and vegetables, but according to EFSA the levels of chlorate to which we are generally exposed they do not represent health risks.

What is the chlorate and where the one present in cans and other foods comes from

From a chemical point of view, when we talk about chlorate (or rather chloral, CLO 3 –) Let’s talk about sodium and football salts of the chlorate ion, in particular of the sodium chlorate Naclo 3 . In the past the sodium chlorate It was used as herbicide, but in 2008, following the decision 2008/865/its use, and that of chloys in general, for this purpose has been forbidden And the sales authorizations to all producers have been withdrawn.

Chemical structure of sodium chlorate

Credits: Pubchem Compound Summary for Cid 516902, Sodium Chlorate. https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov



The chlorines present in food and water are actually by -products of reactions of processes, industrial and non -industrial ones, which use others Substances for chlorine -based disinfectionfor example chlorine dioxide, chlorine and hypochlorite.

To date, the main source of Clorati are Food and drinking waterwhich according to EFSA contributes to 60% as regards chronic exposure to the chlorate, precisely for the use of chlorinated substances for various purposes: the water treatmentthe disinfection of food machinery, the disinfection of fruit and vegetables or for industrial processes such as cellulose candidacy.

Possible effects of the chlorate

Most of the toxic effects of the chlorate are associated with his oxidizing powerin particular on the iron present in the EME group of hemoglobin: i.e. oxidous the FE2+ of the ame a fe3+leading to the formation of Metaemoglobin. With a waterfall of cell malfunctions, this finally leads to the breakdown of the red blood cell membranes causing emolis.

It seems that the formation of methemoglobin is indirectly responsible also of the renal toxicity of the chlorate, but some studies hypothesize that it may also have direct effect on the nephrone, namely the structural unit of the kidney.

Finally, the chlorate inhibits the passage of iodine from blood to thyroid cells, leading to the malfunction of this gland.

The risks to the health of the chlorate and the tolerable daily dose

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) thought about this, which as always wakes on our health and the safety of what we ingest.

EFSA has established one for chronic exposure to chloys Maximum tolerable dose daily (TDI) Set at 3 micrograms per kilo of body weight for adults and adolescents. The authority has also estimated that the exposure of the population to chloys for long periods does not exceed this dose e It therefore does not represent a risk to health. But be careful for i children, Especially under the age of 10, because they are more susceptible to the reduction of iodine absorption and the consequent problems for the functioning of the thyroid.

In case, high quantities of chlorate, the acute dose Reference is equal to 36 μg/kg of body weight, maximum safety limit below which there are no serious problems. In general, however, the maximum doses found in daily consumption, says EFSA, have always been below this limit.

What are the limits of chlorate admitted to food

When authorizations were withdrawn in 2008, a maximum residual limit (LMR) had not been set for the chlorate in the foodand a default limit to 0.01 mg/kg.

In the EU Reg. 2020/749, thanks to the joint efforts of the Member States of the European Union, it was possible to define New temporary LMRs (should be reviewed in June 2025) for the chlorate present in food, taking into account that these are residues that do not derive from the direct use of the chlorate, but from transformation of other products based on chlorine.

In fact, the LMRs have been defined according to the principle Alara: As Low As Reasonable Achievable (as low as it is reasonably obtainable), reaching good hygienic and manufacturing standards. This approach involves the use of prevention measures along the entire food supply chain to try to minimize the concentration of chlorati, while ensuring microbiological safety foods that arrive on our tables.