Christmas films to watch in streaming for free on RaiPlay

Generally underestimated by most, RaiPlay is an excellent streaming platform. And not only for the historical archives and all the contents of “mamma” Rai, but also because by exploring the platform you can find recent and interesting TV series and films. As well as available free for everyone.

So, for the upcoming holidays, if you want to watch a Christmas film with your family, know that RaiPlay is full of romantic comedies and funny Christmas-themed stories. To help you, here are the best Christmas films to watch on RaiPlay, with the plots and direct links to the platform. They are all fairly new films, but if you prefer the classics we have included the film adaptation of the legendary Christmas in the Cupiello house, and two theatrical performances with the great Eduardo De Filippo. Take note and happy holidays!

Party with the Thief (2021)

Lana returns to her parents’ home town for Christmas and meets Nick, a police detective. The party atmosphere is disturbed by a series of thefts, which Nick investigates and Lana insists on helping him.

RaiPlay link

My Wish for Christmas (2020)

Jessica Morgan, a young career woman, decides to spend Christmas Eve in the town of Glenbrooke, convinced that this will make her memories of her parents feel more alive. Here he will meet a charming fireman.

RaiPlay link

That Christmas That Made Us Meet (2019)

Sophie, a professional photographer from San Francisco, would find herself alone for Christmas after her boyfriend Brent accepted an assignment in Asia. To avoid this, he takes a couple of days to visit his grandmother and take care of her. Once there, she finds herself temporarily nannying nine-year-old Troy

RaiPlay link

The Best Christmas of My Life (2019)

After four years in New York, Becca returns to her native Baynesville to spend Christmas with Grandma Jean, see many other loved ones and try to avoid Max, her great love who let her leave.

RaiPlay link

A Reindeer Under the Tree (2017)

A group of people who have decided not to celebrate Christmas, including Molly and Jared, decide to make a reservation at an isolated ranch, far from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. But, upon reaching their destination, they realize that the ranch is Christmas themed.

RaiPlay link

Christmas Dinner (2016)

Polignano a mare, Christmas Eve: Chiara is pregnant, but her husband Damiano doesn’t stop looking for other women. In the meantime, Don Mimì, Damiano’s father, and Ninella, Chiara’s mother, cultivate the dream of leaving together for a holiday in Paris and crowning their never-consummated love.

RaiPlay link

The Magic Stocking (2015)

Three years after losing her husband, Lindsey takes her daughter Hannah to a Christmas market where they give her a stocking. From that moment their life begins to change.

RaiPlay link

Buddy the Christmas Shepherd (2014)

For Sally Brown, author of children’s books, her dog Buddy represents the only link with her late husband and her son who left for military service. One day Buddy escapes during a storm and after a short stay in the shelter he is adopted by Mark Green, a widower with a teenage daughter.

RaiPlay link

The Snow Bride (2013)

Greta Kane, a journalist looking for gossip, finds herself stranded, with her car disabled, during a snowstorm, a few days before Christmas.

RaiPlay link

Imperfect Mother’s Christmas (2013)

Christmas is approaching and Chiara Guerrieri, like all imperfect mothers, is struggling with preparations, unavailable gifts, struggles with perfect parents and the organization of the dinner.

RaiPlay link

Christmas at the Cupiello house (2020 film)

Naples, 1950. Christmas Day is near and, like every year, Luca Cupiello prepares the nativity scene. But, in the family, no one cares. Between the preparations for Christmas lunch, the indolence of his son Tommasino and the crisis of his daughter’s marriage, fate is about to play a bad joke on Luca in the Cupiello household.

RaiPlay Link – Theatrical version by Eduardo De Filippo 1962 – Theatrical version by Eduardo De Filippo 1977