Citadel: Diana, the explanation of the ending of the Prime Video spy series with Matilda De Angelis

With a “dense” TV series like Citadel: Diana, which concentrates the story of the spy Diana Cavalieri played by Matilda De Angelis in six episodes, it is easy to miss some details. If, therefore, you have seen the season finale and want to be sure that you have not missed anything, we invite you to relive with us the sixth and final episode, entitled Jupiter, with this summary-explanation of the finale.

How the latest episode of Citadel begins: Diana

The episode begins with a scene set in 2022: Manticore exterminated Citadel 19 days earlier, and Diana (who killed Enrico Zani, preventing him from downloading all of Citadel’s technology) is attached to the device to communicate with the other agents, looking for someone still alive who responds to his calls. But no one answers her, and so she simply reports explaining that Manticore France and Germany discovered that Manticore Italy had stolen the technology from Citadel, so they seized it and sanctioned the Italian agency. And Diana is therefore forced to remain inside Manticore.

Diana sells her parents’ house, or rather not

In 2030, Diana (who has received 20 million euros from Edo and the concession to leave Manticore) and her sister Sara go for the last time to their parents’ house, about to be sold. Sara thanks Diana for seeking the truth behind their parents’ accident, and the two sisters reconcile. Sara and her family leave, and we immediately see Diana tear down the “for sale” sign: evidently it is no longer necessary to sell it.

The first meeting between Diana and Edo Zani

Back to 2022, with a new report from Diana informing that Ettore Zani has the objective of destabilizing Italy and for this reason he is supplying criminal organizations with weapons (produced by the Zani factory) while winning contracts from the State. And Manticore agents have become mere executors of orders of violence and crime. Diana is rightly scared, because she is left alone.

At that moment, someone rings at his door. Diana makes sure to take a gun before going to open the door, but it is “only” Edo Zani, who wants to talk to her to find out how her brother Enrico died: obviously Diana is not telling the truth. Edo explains that he would not have wanted that attack, because he believes that Manticore has more noble goals.

The Zani inform their partners about the new weapon

And again in 2030, with Zani father and son approaching a new European Manticore summit. The tension is palpable, given that Edo has recently deceived his partners, and above all locked Cecile in his own palace to get Diana out of the clutches of the French.

In the meeting, Edo presents Giove, the weapon developed by Manticore Italia with Citadel technology taken from the hands of the French and Germans. We prepare for a test to understand the dispersion of the weapon through the water network, and then move into action. Wolfgang asks what will become of them now that Manticore Italia has the exclusive weapon, and Edo replies that they will share access to Jupiter’s data with their partners, but first the Italians will analyze it and decide what to give to the others.

Not only that: Ettore reveals that Italy will have exclusive control over a new third element of the weapon, developed in the Zani laboratories. A revelation that surprises Edo, who discusses it separately with his father, making him aware of the technical difficulties still present in the creation of the third element, destined to kill with total precision.

Diana returns from Edo and they tell each other the truth (almost all of it)

While we see Diana in 2022 destroying the Citadel device, in 2030 she still thinks about Gabriele’s words about the fact that her name is nowhere in the Citadel archives. Diana therefore goes to Edoardo, taking the place of his driver to surprise him. Edo is not happy to see her again, because Diana has been missing for a month with her 20 million. “I came back because I want something more, I want to be with you” says Diana, and in the next scene she and Edoardo make love, with Matilda De Angelis shown in all her dazzling splendor.

Afterwards, Diana explains to him why she had left secretly the previous time. “I got up and saw the plaque with the weapon’s data, I’m sure it will be a danger and I wanted to destroy it, but I knew I would make a mess for both of us and it would be useless so I left.” “I’m telling you so that you know that I can’t stop fighting for the world to be a little safer place” Diana explains further.

Struck by these revelations, Edo also has something to confess, so he tells Diana that it was Manticore who blew up that plane in which Diana and Sara’s parents were, to kill a Citadel agent. “Are you among those who decided the attack?” she asks him. “You don’t even have to think about it,” he replies.

Edo explains to Diana how Jupiter works

Eight years earlier, Diana secretly observes the Zanis carrying out Enrico’s funeral. In the present, Ettore is unable to contact his son, who in the meantime is explaining to Diana how the new weapon will allow him to control people throughout their existence, through a microscopic interception system (the French part of the weapon) combined with the biotechnological component (the German part) that nestles in the human body. Edo assures Diana that the enormous power derived from this weapon will be used by him for good, but then speaks of the third element wanted by his father, a remote elimination system.

While they’re talking, Edo notices something coming out of Diana’s bag: it’s that sort of star-shaped key that’s used to open the secret Citadel office where she went with Gabriele, and honestly it doesn’t seem credible to us that Diana would keep it so absent-mindedly bag. She says it’s a good luck charm, he replies that “there are still so many things I need to find out about you.”

Ettore Zani doesn’t trust Diana

Ettore is surprised that Diana wants to rejoin the agency, but Edo tells his father that he had better get used to her presence. Ettore is understandably irritated that his son does everything without telling him, but he postpones the discussion because he still has to “push” the government to pass the law to liberalize the use of weapons.

At her house Diana is about to drink a glass of tap water but then thinks of Jupiter and throws away the water, to head to her appointment with Edo who gives her a briefcase with ten million particles of the weapon to be released into the water supply , activating the weapon after entering a code known only to the two of them. At the Zani house, mother Julia tries to convince Ettore to give her son and his partner a chance. But Hector doesn’t trust Diana.

Edo shares the secret code with his father, who traps Diana

In the Zani laboratories, Edo has finally developed the third element and immediately informs his father, who is very satisfied with it and says he is willing to welcome Diana. Edo is moved and shares Jupiter’s secret code with his father, on the condition that Ettore appoints Diana as the new manager of Manticore Italia in Matteo’s place. Ettore gives his word, but there is little to trust, and in fact shortly after he calls Matteo to order him to block the communication signal of agent 308 (Diana) now that he has the code. Julia tries to intervene in defense of the girl her son loves, but Ettore doesn’t want to listen to reason.

Edo Zani kills his father Ettore

So Matteo and Diana go to the aqueduct for Jupiter’s test. Edo talks to his mother about the agreement made with his father, and Julia informs him of Ettore’s plan to kill Diana. Edo tries to call Matteo, but obviously no one answers him.

Diana does whatever it takes to activate the weapon and throws it into the water. At Zani’s house, Edo watches the news which talks about the government being close to crisis after the arms law, and Ettore who says that now they will need a new government to help them with Jupiter. Edo feigns indifference.

Diana enters the code and the weapon is ready. At this point she notices that Matteo wants to shoot her, and engages in a physical fight with him. Meanwhile, Ettore drinks a glass of water in a sort of hyperbaric chamber inside his house. Edo arrives and informs him that he has created the first prototype with the third deadly element. “As easy as drinking a glass of water” says Edo, and Ettore immediately understands.

The son takes out the remote control which activates the weapon, warning his father that an overall painless death awaits him. The father defends himself, saying he acted to protect his only remaining son. However, Edo doesn’t want to listen to him and orders him to call Matteo to stop Diana’s murder. Hector refuses, and the son turns on the remote control and kills his father, who collapses to the ground.

The epilogue: Diana sees Gabriele again after 8 years

Meanwhile, at the aqueduct, Matteo is getting the better of Diana. Or maybe not: in reality, agent 308 pretends to be dead to take the man who was her boss for 8 years by surprise, and kills him with a gunshot (why hadn’t he pulled out the weapon before? We don’t know ).

Diana exits the aqueduct and sees that the other Manticore agents who accompanied her and Matteo there have also been killed. Footsteps are heard and who comes out of the shadows? Gabriele himself, who greets Diana as if nothing had happened, who doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry. End credits, and end of season for Citadel: Diana.